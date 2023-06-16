Augmentation Evoker might not be the only support spec coming to WoW Dragonflight

Augmentation Evokers, the first support spec, is coming out later this year. Designed around dealing damage and buffing allies, Augmentation might not be the only support spec coming to World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

In an interview with Wowhead on June 15, WoW senior game designer Graham Berger spoke about the upcoming support spec and how it will fit in the game. He said the devs are open to developing more support classes in the future if the community embraces the Augmentation Evoker support playstyle.

“Anytime we want to add a class or a spec to the game, it’s a combination of a couple of things—is this the right time for the game and thematically does this make sense? We did Evoker not because we wanted to make a dragon character, but because we were going to the Dragon Isles in Dragonflight,” he explained.

Blizzard Entertainment is open to adding more support classes, but this new playstyle that revolves around dishing out damage and simultaneously buffing allies’ damage will need to have great reception. The devs are working hard to develop new log hooks, meaning you should be able to check your performance based on empowering allies and dealing damage, and not only one of these aspects.

I personally hope this will become a reality in the near future and that the devs get to explore various support themes. For example, we could finally see a support Mage spec that rewinds time or a weird Alchemist Rogue that empowers you with various potions and vials. The sky’s the limit.

