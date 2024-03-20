Category:
World of Warcraft

Asmongold says WoW Plunderstorm has potential, but one thing is holding it back

The same thing might be holding WoW back, too.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 06:52 am
Asmongold talking on stream
Screenshot via zackrawrr on Twitch

During his World of Warcraft Plunderstorm stream, Asmongold praised WoW’s new battle royale mode but said the mandatory subscription is holding it back.

On March 19, Asmongold tried WoW Plunderstorm. He played a few matches and even managed to win one game, and seemed to enjoy the experience.

Asmongold praised Plunderstorm’s more action-oriented combat. Contrary to WoW’s slower tab-target combat, Plunderstorm mostly uses area-of-effect abilities, so there’s almost no need to tab-target enemies or opponents. Asmongold also liked the new spell upgrade system which lets players upgrade spells by collecting new copies scattered around the map.

“I think it’s good. I’m gonna be honest guys, I think it’s good,” Asmongold said after playing a couple of Plunderstorm matches.

Two WoW characters fighting in Plunderstorm
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

While he clearly thinks the new game mode has potential, Asmongold said he believes WoW Plunderstorm is held back by its need for players to have an active WoW Subscription, which costs $14.99 a month.

“I think they should make it free to get all the random players to try it out. Right now, this is only appealing to WoW players because this only for people who are playing WoW,” he explained.

With most popular battle royale games being free to play, it’s easy to see where Asmongold is coming from. Making WoW Plunderstorm free to play would definitely attract more players, but the question is whether Blizzard is willing to take that chance.

Currently, World of Warcraft has a loyal fanbase but isn’t drawing in new players. It’s safe to assume that the mandatory subscription, not to mention the upfront cost of buying the game, might be what’s stopping many potential players from trying the game out. Perhaps it’s finally time to bring World of Warcraft to PC Game Pass?

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for WoW Plunderstorm and how Blizzard plans to compete in the already competitive battle royale genre.

related content
Read Article All POIs in WoW Plunderstorm
Treasure chest in WoW Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All POIs in WoW Plunderstorm
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Here are the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Wildlife in the Waking Shores on the Dragon Isles
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Here are the WoW Dragonflight Patch 10.2.6 patch notes
Michael Kelly and others Michael Kelly and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article How to quickly level up in WoW Plunderstorm
Two WoW characters fighting in Plunderstorm
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to quickly level up in WoW Plunderstorm
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Mar 20, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.