Asmongold calls for major change to World of Warcraft Dragonflight professions

We’ve all been there. You need crafting professions to make potentially best-in-slot items, but you can’t farm the materials for them because in World of Warcraft you only have access to two professions.

To be self-sufficient, players are forced to level an alternate character that they use almost exclusively for gathering professions like herbalism and mining, but Asmongold has the solution. As one of the foremost experts on the MMO genre, Asmon believes that there’s a way for players to have the best of both worlds on their main character, and he used other games as an example.

“I really would like it if Blizzard would add in the ability to use one gathering profession,” he said. “You should have two crafting professions and maybe one gathering. I don’t like how I can’t gather at all, and it’s something I enjoyed in New World.”

In World of Warcraft, players are only allowed to have two major professions out of a total of 11 options. Three of those professions are what are called “gathering” professions (herbalism, mining, and skinning). The others are service or crafting professions, like alchemy, blacksmithing, and engineering.

But in some other MMO titles, like New World, players don’t get pigeon-holed into specific professions like that. Every character by default has the ability to execute any number of gathering and crafting professions if they put the required time into them.

While Asmongold stopped short of suggesting that Blizzard should fully adopt the New World approach to professions, he pointed out that it would be a boon for the game to let players pick one gathering profession and still be able to level up two crafting professions.

The idea by Asmon would necessarily break WoW as we know it, but it would certainly provide gamers with a bit more flexibility and mitigate situations where players are forced to stare in frustration at a mining or herbing node that they can’t collect on their main character.