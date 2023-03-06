After 19 years of mourning his wife, an iconic WoW character is finally moving on

If you’ve been around in World of Warcraft since the beginning in 2004 or you played Classic WoW in 2019, you must have heard the phrase “Where’s Mankrik’s wife?” in the Barrens chat. After spending 19 years mourning his wife, Mankrik is finally moving on.

Dragonflight, released on Nov. 28, 2022, is intended to be a fresh start for the game as a whole. But no one expected this would mean a fresh start for WoW characters as one player found and shared on WoW’s subreddit on March 5 that Mankrik has his eyes set on another woman.

The post on Reddit features a screengrab of a conversation between Shiri, the Trading Post saleswoman, and Mankrik is looking to buy a new bracelet for Mahka. Mahka is an Orc Shaman from the Mankrik questline from Cataclysm and is located next to Mankrik in the south of the Southern Barrens.

Makrik’s wife, Olgra, who died in Classic WoW by the hand of quillboars, can now be found in the Shadowlands as a member of the Necrolord Covenant. Although we got no closure on Mankrik and his wife, it’s nice to see both of these iconic characters open-handedly accepting their destiny and finding a new path in their lives.

Other than that, the Trading Posts have other little interactions that make WoW feel alive again. For example, one of the Sunreavers is looking to buy a gift for Jaina Proudmoore and Gamon wants to buy a new axe from Shiri.