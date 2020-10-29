Mankrik’s wife found alive and well in WoW’s Shadowlands

Olgra, the notoriously difficult to find quest mob and deceased wife of The Barren’s humble troll Mankrik, has been found alive and well in the Shadowlands, WoW’s upcoming expansion.

Mankrik’s wife first made an appearance in WoW as a cold and beaten corpse in 2004, hidden in Horde questing zone The Barrens. But after proving difficult to find for new players, quickly turned into one of the game’s first memes.

Anyone that’s stepped foot in The Barrens will remember the words, “Where’s Mankrik’s wife?” a question asked frequently in the general chat.

The original quest, Lost in Battle, asked players to location Mankrik’s wife and return her to the Crossroads. It turns out, sadly, she was slain in battle by a herd of quillboars. That quest was later removed in the Cataclysm expansion, but in her honor, a monument was erected in the North Barrens reading, “Beloved Olgra, wife of Mankrik.”

Leading up to WoW’s next expansion, many fallen characters have been given a second chance in the Shadowlands, a nightmarish realm, teeming with the souls of the dead. Major lore characters, including Uther, Draka, Cenarius, and Kael’thas will be cropping up in the Shadowlands, as well as minor characters like Olgra.

Image via Wowhead

Mankrik’s wife has been sent straight to Maldraxxus, ruled by the Necrolord Covenant. Now a Decimator, and Vengeance of the Vanquished, Olgra can be found in the Burning Thicket, surrounded by slain beasts. When spoken to, she says “their screams aren’t as satisfying as quillboar, but they’ll do.”

Shadowlands was scheduled to launch on Oct. 27, 2020, but has been postponed to a later date in the year.