All WoW Dragonflight Trading Post rewards for January 2024

New month means new rewards!

It’s that time of the year again when you spread joy, stuff your face with turkey, and open your Christmas presents. But it’s also time to run your January Trading Post errands and get those sweet, sweet rewards and Trader’s Tender.

This time around, Blizzard has two mounts in store for everyone—Armored Golden Pterrordax and Jeweled Copper Scarab, one incredibly cure pet, and a bunch of armor and weapon transmogs. While armor transmogs don’t cost more than 100 Trader’s Tender (unless you’re buying sets), weapon transmogs are more expensive, and you’ll need to cash out 400 to 550 Tendies to get them. The selection is definitely good in January 2024, and once you complete all your monthly activities, you can get a watch called Golden Mobile Timepiece. I’d advise completing all your monthly Trading Post activities because February 2024 will introduce the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set for all those who earned a monthly reward 12 times.

Without further ado, here are all January Trading Post rewards for January 2024.

All WoW Trading Post rewards for January 2024

Pets, mounts, and toys

Time-Lost Salamanther (Pet, 600 Trader’s Tender)

Armored Golden Pterrordax (Mount, 800 Trader’s Tender)

Jeweled Copper Scarab (Mount, 800 Trader’s Tender)

Armor transmogs

Ancestral Skychaser’s Totem (Back, 250 Trader’s Tender)

Ancestral Stonehoof Totem (Back, 250 Trader’s Tender)

Blademaster’s Suntouched Stones (Chest, 200 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Solemn Watchman’s Garb (Head, shoulder, chest, waist, legs, feet, and hands, 650 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Vagabond’s Sunny Threads (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Wanderer’s Sunny Trappings (Head and cloak, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Ensemble: Wastewander Tracker’s Kit (Head, shoulder, chest, waist, legs, feet, and hands, 850 Trader’s Tender)

Gossamer Desert Gown (Chest, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Highlord’s Ceremonial Drape (Cloak, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Orange-Sleeved Shirt (Shirt, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Sand-Swept Soiree Gloves (Hands, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Sepia Treads of the Kalu’ak (Feet, 50 Trader’s Tender)

Tabard of Wild Might (Tabard, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Trader’s Carrot Sarong (Legs, 100 Trader’s Tender)

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Frame (Cloak, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Yellow Tweed Cap (Head, 150 Trader’s Tender)

Weapon transmogs

Copper Scarab Bulwark (Shield, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Dwarven Crown Splitter (Two-hand axe, 450 Trader’s Tender)

Heavily Stitched Wallet (Off-hand, 400 Trader’s Tender)

Soulburner Bardiche (Polearm, 550 Trader’s Tender)

Inert Time Marshal’s Carbine (Gun, 500 Trader’s Tender)

Witch Doctor’s Fetish Guard (Shield, 400 Trader’s Tender)

January 2024 bonus reward

