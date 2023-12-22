All WoW Dragonflight Trading Post rewards for January 2024
New month means new rewards!
Image via Blizzard Entertainment
It’s that time of the year again when you spread joy, stuff your face with turkey, and open your Christmas presents. But it’s also time to run your January Trading Post errands and get those sweet, sweet rewards and Trader’s Tender.
This time around, Blizzard has two mounts in store for everyone—Armored Golden Pterrordax and Jeweled Copper Scarab, one incredibly cure pet, and a bunch of armor and weapon transmogs. While armor transmogs don’t cost more than 100 Trader’s Tender (unless you’re buying sets), weapon transmogs are more expensive, and you’ll need to cash out 400 to 550 Tendies to get them. The selection is definitely good in January 2024, and once you complete all your monthly activities, you can get a watch called Golden Mobile Timepiece. I’d advise completing all your monthly Trading Post activities because February 2024 will introduce the Burden of Unrelenting Justice transmog set for all those who earned a monthly reward 12 times.
Without further ado, here are all January Trading Post rewards for January 2024.
