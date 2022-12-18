All WoW Dragonflight Rich Soil locations

Herbalism is one of the many professions in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, and it’s one of the most useful as some professions require herbs, like Alchemists. So, selling raw materials and rare gathers at the Auction House is a great way to earn extra gold.

As you’re gathering and leveling, you’ll come across an item called Roused Seedling, which needs to be planted in a patch of Rich Soil in the Dragon Isles. There are also quests like Fertilizing the Future, where you must plant Lush Grass Seeds in Rich Soil.

Related: These are the locations of all hidden profession masters in WoW Dragonflight

Rich Soil is an Herbalism object that can help seeds Self-Grow, but it’s important to know that it doesn’t give Herbalism Knowledge Points and doesn’t activate Dragonrider’s Cultivation. Rich Soil is used purely for harvesting. So, where can you find Rich Soil in WoW Dragonflight?

Where to find Rich Soil in WoW Dragonflight

Even though Rich Soil is excellent for harvesting herbs, it can be challenging to find them across the Dragon Isles with the recent nerfs to respawn rates and quantity.

When you’re ready to find Rich Soil, one of the most well-known locations is Shady Sanctuary in Ohn’ahran Plains. However, Rich Soil can be found spawning in other locations, such as:

The Waking Shores 53, 52 53.37, 60.28 53.5, 64 54, 64 54.3, 57 54.35, 57.53 54.47, 68.95 55, 57 55.74, 56.03 56, 60 56, 68. 57, 60 60, 63 60, 64



The Azure Span 38.6, 49.6 40, 59 40.80, 61.16 41, 48 41.27, 50.42 45, 30 46.68, 55.64



Ohn’ahran Plains 24.2, 59.84 25, 58 32,55 59.6, 50.6 60, 53 62.29, 50.25 64, 59



Thaldraszus 49.36, 60.61 71, 72



It’s also important to note that not all nodes are up at the same time. You may have to do a little searching to find them. And if you need a few tips, Rich Soil is an Herbalism object, meaning it will be marked on the map with the leaf icon.

If you’re having trouble seeing the Rich Soil, you can lower your ground clutter settings or drink an Inky Black Potion, which will darken the world around you, making the highlighted Rich Soil mounds easier to spot.

Whether you need to gather more herbs or complete specific Herbalism quests, these are all the WoW Dragonflight Rich Soil locations so far.