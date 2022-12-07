World of Warcraft Dragonflight has massively overhauled many of the MMO’s long-running systems, most notably professions. Formerly a relatively passive feature, professions are now more comparable to classes, requiring players to select specializations and engage far more with the world in order to level up their professions.

As players grow increasingly proficient in their given profession’s field, they will need to speak with trainers in order to gain more knowledge, learn new abilities, or further their specialization’s progression. Aside from the regular profession trainers however are profession masters who are hidden throughout the Dragon Isles.

Quite different from typical trainers, profession masters grant players tangible benefits, such as +5 knowledge for their crafting profession, such as blacksmithing or leatherworking, and +10 knowledge for gathering professions, such as mining or skinning. Along with this, profession masters also give players +25 Artisan’s Mettle, a necessary reagent for many professions, simply for speaking with them.

While speaking to these profession masters seems easy enough, the only issue is that they are quite hard to locate. If you are looking for your profession master of choice, look no further. These are all the hidden profession masters in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Where are the profession fasters in WoW Dragonflight?

Profession masters are hidden throughout all four available leveling regions of the Dragon Isles and require extensive searching to find them. It should be noted that players need to be level 25 at least in your profession before you can gain any rewards from speaking with the profession masters.

Here are all the coordinates and locations for the 11 profession masters in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.