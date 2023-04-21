All WoW Classic Pets and their abilities

Hunter is one of the most popular original classes in World of Warcraft Classic. A core component of Hunter’s gameplay is the pet mechanic, which grants players an animal companion to aid them in combat. Different pets boast different strengths and abilities, making each pet viable for different situations.
Most pets fall within the broad Offense or Defense categories, meaning they are either suited to deal or tank damage. Whereas defensively-minded WoW pets may be great for keeping aggro off the Hunter during solo leveling, offensive pets are certainly better for dungeons, raids, or other group activities.
Alongside these categories, a relatively select few pets have special abilities players can activate. If you are looking to research some of the pets in WoW Classic before committing, here’s what you need to know.
WoW Classic Pet Abilities Guide
Unlike in retail WoW, Classic does not contain exotic or other rare forms; only those that fall under offensive, defensive, or general categories. Hunters can spec to make an offensive pet tankier, however, pets do begin inclined to one role or the other.
Below is the full list of WoW Classic pets, their category, and special abilities.
|Pet
|Category
|Ability (If Any)
|Ability Description
|Bat
|Offense
|–
|Bear
|Defense
|–
|Boar
|Defense
|Charge
|Immobilizes enemy for one second. Adds 550 melee attack power to boar’s next attack.
|Carrion
|Offense
|–
|Cat
|Offense
|Prowl
|Cat goes into stealth mode. The first attack out of stealth receives 50 percent bonus damage.
|Crab
|Defense
|–
|Croclisk
|Defense
|–
|Gorilla
|Defense
|Thunderstomp
|Area of effect ability that deals 123 to 141 Nature damage to all enemies within eight yards of the Gorilla.
|Hyena
|General
|–
|Owl
|Offense
|–
|Raptor
|Offense
|–
|Scorpid
|Defense
|Scorpid Poison
|Deals 40 Nature Damage over ten seconds. Scorpid Poison can stack up to five times on one target.
|Spider
|Offense
|–
|Tallstrider
|Defense
|–
|Turtle
|Defense
|Shell Shield
|Reduces all damage taken to your pet by 50 percent. Increases time between pet’s attacks by 43 percent, lasts for 12 seconds.
|Wind Serpent
|Offense
|Lightning Breath
|Pet breathes lightning, dealing 99 to 112 Nature damage.
|Wolf
|General
|Furious Howl
|Allies within 15 yards gain 45 to 57 extra damage to their next attack. Lasts for ten seconds.