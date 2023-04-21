All WoW Classic Pets and their abilities

Hunter is one of the most popular original classes in World of Warcraft Classic. A core component of Hunter’s gameplay is the pet mechanic, which grants players an animal companion to aid them in combat. Different pets boast different strengths and abilities, making each pet viable for different situations.

Most pets fall within the broad Offense or Defense categories, meaning they are either suited to deal or tank damage. Whereas defensively-minded WoW pets may be great for keeping aggro off the Hunter during solo leveling, offensive pets are certainly better for dungeons, raids, or other group activities.

Alongside these categories, a relatively select few pets have special abilities players can activate. If you are looking to research some of the pets in WoW Classic before committing, here’s what you need to know.

WoW Classic Pet Abilities Guide

Unlike in retail WoW, Classic does not contain exotic or other rare forms; only those that fall under offensive, defensive, or general categories. Hunters can spec to make an offensive pet tankier, however, pets do begin inclined to one role or the other.

Below is the full list of WoW Classic pets, their category, and special abilities.