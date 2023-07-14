All WoW 19th anniversary rewards

Every year, World of Warcraft players can log into the game around Nov. 23 and celebrate another anniversary in the game’s history. In 2023, it will be the title’s 19th anniversary, and data miners have already found the rewards we can expect to get our hands on.

Each November, WoW players rejoice as they get to participate in different activities, quests, and more. These are usually fun and stray away from the usual grinding mentality of the game. Instead, players can do something different and be rewarded with some unique items, mounts, and pets.

While we are still enjoying the summer and the newest Patch 10.1.5, it’s no surprise that winter and November are inevitably on their way. That month means one thing mostly for WoW players—the anniversary of the game’s release. Luckily, we have some information on the game’s 19th anniversary.

The rewards for WoW’s 19th anniversary, explained

Data miners revealed that a special mount called “Azure Worldchiller” and a pet named “Lil Frostwing” should be available to obtain during WoW’s 19th anniversary.

The "Azure Worldchiller" Mount will drop from Doomwalker during the WoW 19th Anniversary Event.



This event will start on November 16th and will run until December 7th, 2023, pic.twitter.com/goJIdQ7tis — MrGM (@MrGMYT) July 14, 2023

With both initial rewards being tied to dragons, players immediately started pointing out this may hint at WoW Classic servers introducing content from the Cataclysm expansion, which resolved around Deathwing.

While Azure Worldchiller looks astonishing yet scary, it’s certainly a mount we’d love in our collection. Lil Frostwing, on the other hand, is arguably the cutest little dragon we’ve ever seen. Actually, it’s without a doubt the cutest.

Isn’t he cute? Image by Blizzard Entertainment via Wowhead

When does WoW’s 19th anniversary begin?

According to data miners, WoW‘s 19th anniversary is expected to take place on Patch 10.1.7, between Nov. 16 to Dec. 7. So while we still have to wait a little bit, the date is inevitably getting closer and closer. We’ll have to wait for Blizzard to confirm the anniversary event and start date, though, before we know for sure when it’s coming.

