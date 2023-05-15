All Winding Slitherdrake customizations and how to get them in WoW Dragonflight

Each and every Winding Slitherdrake customization you can unlock in Dragonflight.

Winding Slighterdrake is the fifth Dragonriding drake added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion. Designed as an aerodynamic flying serpent, Winding Slitherdrake has, just like all other Dragonriding drakes, dozens of unique customizations which can be obtained by leveling up your Renown levels with factions of the Dragon Isles, defeating world and rare bosses, and completing quests. Besides that, Winding Siltherdrake has one full-body transformation that comes from PvP.

Here are all Winding Slitherdrake customizations currently available in Dragonflight.

Where can you customize your Winding Slitherdrake?

Winding Slitherdrake can only be customized at Rostrum of Transformation. Each Dragon Isles zone has one Rostrum of Transformation and you can find them at the following coordinates

  • /way The Waking Shores 74.03 58.13
  • /way Ohn’ahran Plains 84.64 35.55
  • /way The Azure Span 63.61 13.21
  • /way Thaldraszus 25.24 50.33

All Winding Slitherdrake customizations

Full body transformation

NameSource
Embodiment of the Obsidian GladiatorPvP Gladiator Season 2

Skin color

Skin ColorSourceCost
Black ScalesDefaultFree
Blue ScalesIskarra Tuskarr Renown 19One Awakened Frost and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Bronze ScalesValdrakken Accord Renown 21One Awakened Order and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Green ScalesMaruuk Centaur Renown 19One Awakened Order and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies
Red ScalesDragonscale Expedition Renown 22One Awakened Fire and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies

Horns

HornsSourceCost
Split HornsDefaultFree
Swept HornsQuest rewardFree
Cluster HornsWorld dropFree
Curled HornsWorld dropFree
Curved HornsNiffen Renown 13300 Dragon Isles Supplies
Charger HornsQuest rewardFree
Antler HornsWorld dropFree
Impaler HornsWorld dropFree

Horn color

Horn ColorSourceCost
Black HornsDefaultFree
Tan HornsNiffen Renown five150 Dragon Isles Supplies
White HornsWorld dropFree

Throat

ThroatSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
Large FinWorld dropFree
SmallProfessionsCrafting materials
HairyNiffen Renown 16600 Dragon Isles Supplies

Crest

CrestSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
Large FinNiffen Renown five150 Dragon Isles Supplies
Small FinDragonriding RacingFree
HairyWorld DropFree
PlatedDefaultFree

Skin scale type

Skin Scale TypeSourceCost
LightDefaultFree
HeavyWorld dropFree

Chin

ChinSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
Long HornWorld dropFree
Short HornsDefaultFree
Grand ThornNiffen RenownDragon Isles Supplies
Cluster HornVendorFree
SpikesTreasureFree
Curved HornsProfessionsCrafting materials

Body armor

Body ArmorSourceCost
NoneDefaultFree
SaddleDefaultFree
ArmorValdrakken Accord RenownDragon Isles Supplies

Head armor

Head ArmorSourceCost
NoneDefaultFree
HelmNiffen Renown 19Dragon Isles Supplies

Armor color

Armor ColorSourceCost
Brown and YellowDefaultFree
Green and BronzeSuffusion CampsFree
Blue and SilverProfessionsCrafting materials
Red and GoldAchievementFree
Yellow and SilverProfessionsFree

Tail

TailSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
Small FinsWorld dropFree
Finned TipDragonriding RacingFree
HairyNiffen Renown 16600 Dragon Isles Supplies
ClubDefaultFree

Fur Color

Fur ColorSourceCost
Brown HairNiffen Renown 13300 Dragon Isles Supplies
BlackDefaultFree
WhiteProfessionsCrafting materials
Red HairAchievementFree

Brow

BrowSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
SpineDefaultFree
PlatesWorld dropFree
HairyPonzo in Loamm55 Barter Bricks

Ears

EarsSourceCost
Haury EarsDefaultFree
EarsWorld dropFree
HornsDefaultFree
Curled HornWorld dropFree

Jaw

JawSourceCost
NoneDefaultFree
Long HornsNiffen Renown 13300 Dragon Isles Supplies
Triple HornsDragonriding RacingFree
Curled HornDefaultFree
Split HornsWorld dropFree

Nose

NoseSourceCost
BareDefaultFree
CurledPonzo in Loamm55 Barter Bricks
Large SpikeNiffen Renown 16600 Dragon Isles Supplies
PointedDragonriding RacingFree
SpinesDefaultFree

Eyesight

Eyesight

EyesightSourceCost
BothDefaultFree
NeitherDefaultFree
RightDefaultFree
LeftDefaultFree

Eye color

Currently, there are over 40 color customizations in the game that depend on the Eye Style you’re

If you need help with finding customizations for other Dragonriding drakes, check out our Dragonriding drake customizations guide.

