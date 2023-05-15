All Winding Slitherdrake customizations and how to get them in WoW Dragonflight

Each and every Winding Slitherdrake customization you can unlock in Dragonflight.

Winding Slighterdrake is the fifth Dragonriding drake added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion. Designed as an aerodynamic flying serpent, Winding Slitherdrake has, just like all other Dragonriding drakes, dozens of unique customizations which can be obtained by leveling up your Renown levels with factions of the Dragon Isles, defeating world and rare bosses, and completing quests. Besides that, Winding Siltherdrake has one full-body transformation that comes from PvP.

Here are all Winding Slitherdrake customizations currently available in Dragonflight.

Where can you customize your Winding Slitherdrake?

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Winding Slitherdrake can only be customized at Rostrum of Transformation. Each Dragon Isles zone has one Rostrum of Transformation and you can find them at the following coordinates

/way The Waking Shores 74.03 58.13

/way Ohn’ahran Plains 84.64 35.55

/way The Azure Span 63.61 13.21

/way Thaldraszus 25.24 50.33

All Winding Slitherdrake customizations

Full body transformation

Name Source Embodiment of the Obsidian Gladiator PvP Gladiator Season 2

Skin color

Skin Color Source Cost Black Scales Default Free Blue Scales Iskarra Tuskarr Renown 19 One Awakened Frost and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies Bronze Scales Valdrakken Accord Renown 21 One Awakened Order and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies Green Scales Maruuk Centaur Renown 19 One Awakened Order and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies Red Scales Dragonscale Expedition Renown 22 One Awakened Fire and 400 Dragon Isles Supplies

Horns

Horns Source Cost Split Horns Default Free Swept Horns Quest reward Free Cluster Horns World drop Free Curled Horns World drop Free Curved Horns Niffen Renown 13 300 Dragon Isles Supplies Charger Horns Quest reward Free Antler Horns World drop Free Impaler Horns World drop Free

Horn color

Horn Color Source Cost Black Horns Default Free Tan Horns Niffen Renown five 150 Dragon Isles Supplies White Horns World drop Free

Throat

Throat Source Cost Bare Default Free Large Fin World drop Free Small Professions Crafting materials Hairy Niffen Renown 16 600 Dragon Isles Supplies

Crest

Crest Source Cost Bare Default Free Large Fin Niffen Renown five 150 Dragon Isles Supplies Small Fin Dragonriding Racing Free Hairy World Drop Free Plated Default Free

Skin scale type

Skin Scale Type Source Cost Light Default Free Heavy World drop Free

Chin

Chin Source Cost Bare Default Free Long Horn World drop Free Short Horns Default Free Grand Thorn Niffen Renown Dragon Isles Supplies Cluster Horn Vendor Free Spikes Treasure Free Curved Horns Professions Crafting materials

Body armor

Body Armor Source Cost None Default Free Saddle Default Free Armor Valdrakken Accord Renown Dragon Isles Supplies

Head armor

Head Armor Source Cost None Default Free Helm Niffen Renown 19 Dragon Isles Supplies

Armor color

Armor Color Source Cost Brown and Yellow Default Free Green and Bronze Suffusion Camps Free Blue and Silver Professions Crafting materials Red and Gold Achievement Free Yellow and Silver Professions Free

Tail

Tail Source Cost Bare Default Free Small Fins World drop Free Finned Tip Dragonriding Racing Free Hairy Niffen Renown 16 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Club Default Free

Fur Color

Fur Color Source Cost Brown Hair Niffen Renown 13 300 Dragon Isles Supplies Black Default Free White Professions Crafting materials Red Hair Achievement Free

Brow

Brow Source Cost Bare Default Free Spine Default Free Plates World drop Free Hairy Ponzo in Loamm 55 Barter Bricks

Ears

Ears Source Cost Haury Ears Default Free Ears World drop Free Horns Default Free Curled Horn World drop Free

Jaw

Jaw Source Cost None Default Free Long Horns Niffen Renown 13 300 Dragon Isles Supplies Triple Horns Dragonriding Racing Free Curled Horn Default Free Split Horns World drop Free

Nose

Nose Source Cost Bare Default Free Curled Ponzo in Loamm 55 Barter Bricks Large Spike Niffen Renown 16 600 Dragon Isles Supplies Pointed Dragonriding Racing Free Spines Default Free

Eyesight

Eyesight Source Cost Both Default Free Neither Default Free Right Default Free Left Default Free

Eye color

Currently, there are over 40 color customizations in the game that depend on the Eye Style you're using.

If you need help with finding customizations for other Dragonriding drakes, check out our Dragonriding drake customizations guide.

