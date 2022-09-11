All Scourge Invasion bosses in WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The second phase of the World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic pre-patch is here, as the Scourge Invasion event arrived on live servers earlier this week. Now, players will have to survive invasions of major cities and regions of Azeroth, in addition to the already-existing Zombie Plague, which broke out on Classic servers last week.

With the beginning of the Scourge Invasion, undead enemies will begin to spawn around Azeroth’s open-world zones and instanced dungeons. Players will be able to see Scourge Invasion points on their world map, pointing them in the direction of a world event where they can do battle with Scourge forces.

In addition to open-world areas, six new bosses have been added to some of Classic’s dungeons. The bosses inside dungeons will be scaled to the level range of the dungeon they’re found in, granting players new challenges during all stages of the leveling process.

Here are all of the bosses you’ll be able to battle during the Scourge Invasion world event.

WoW Classic’s Scourge Invasion dungeon bosses

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Balzaphon (Stratholme)

Lady Falther’ess (Razorfen Downs)

Lord Blackwood (Scholomance)

Revanchion (Dire Maul West)

Scorn (Scarlet Monastery Graveyard)

Sever (Shadowfang Keep)

WoW: Classic’s six Scourge Invasion bosses should be familiar to some players, as they were part of the original Scourge Invasion event during the original release of Wrath of the Lich King back in 2008. Classic players will also recognize these bosses from the Scourge Invasion that took place on Classic servers ahead of the release of the Naxxramas raid in 2020.

Naxxramas will return as a raid in Wrath of the Lich King Classic, giving players another chance to dive into one of WoW’s most all-time famous raids.

The Scourge Invasion world vent will last until the launch of Wrath of the Lich King on Sept. 26.