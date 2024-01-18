All Outland Cup race locations in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 finally made Dragonriding possible outside the Dragon Isles. To celebrate this joyous occasion, Blizzard is adding a new Dragonriding cup that sends you all over Outland. Here are the locations of all the races for the Outland Cup.

Before you start racing, don’t forget to take the Outland Cup quest in Valdrakken.

All Outland Cup Races in WoW Dragonglight

Terrokar Forest

Terrokar Forest Race Locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

The easiest way to get started with the Outland Cup in WoW Dragonflight is to take a portal to Shattrath City, either from Orgrimmar or Stormwind. Shattrath City is located in the center of Outland in Terrokar Forest. There are four race locations here, and the first one is just outside Shattrath.

Shattrath City (just outside the southeast city gates) at 72, 69

(just outside the southeast city gates) at Auchindoun at 42, 76

at Skethyl Mountains at 67, 65

at Razorthorn Rise at 59, 4

Hellfire Peninsula

Hellfire Peninsula Outland Cup races. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Back in the day, this was the first zone players saw after they stepped through the portal in Blasted Lands and emerged in Outland. Now, it’s mostly empty. Thankfully, this one Dragonriding race is a great reason for players to revisit this iconic zone.

The Legion Front at 75, 44

Shadowmoon Valley

Shadowmoon Valley race locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Shadowmoon Valley was one of two end-game zones in Outland. I always considered it the last zone of the Burning Crusade expansion, because that’s where you face off with Illidan. This zone is complete with classic level 70 quests, tough mobs, and the epic Black Temple raid. For me, it’s where I farmed reputation for my Netherwing Drake, which I still use to this day. While I can’t Dragonride on my Netherwing Drake just yet, it’s nice to race through the zone for a bit of nostalgia.

The Hand of Gul’dan at 51, 40

at Warden’s Cage at 61, 48

Nagrand

Nagrand Outland Races. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Nagrand is by far the most beautiful zone in Outland. With a name like Outland, you’d think everything would be dark and gloomy, like Hellfire Peninsula. But Nagrand has lush, beautiful green fields, floating waterfalls, and a ton of fun quests. More importantly, there are two Dragonriding races available here. Go and bathe in Nagrand’s beauty as you zip through floating checkpoints.

Floating island southeast of Telaar at 58, 76

of Telaar at Warmaul Hill at 29, 24

Zangarmarsh

Zangarmarsh Outland cup races. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

My least favorite zone of the expansion. Zangarmarsh is just a huge swamp. I like the giant mushrooms, but other than that, it was always such a boring zone for leveling. Well, there’s only one race available, so at least I didn’t have to stay for too long.

On top of a giant mushroom north of Zabra’jin at 36, 37

Blade’s Edge Mountain

Blade’s Edge Mountain Outland Cup Races. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Blade’s Edge was always a zone where flying mounts are almost mandatory. Those enormous thorns are always a pain to traverse on foot. With Dragonriding, it’s a breeze, and you’ll find one race on top of Daggermaw Canyon.

Daggermaw Canyon at 61, 27

Netherstorm

Netherstorm Outland Cup race locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports/Remix by Aleksandar Perisic

Last but not least, the crumbling purple zone called Netherstorm has two Dragonriding races. Both of them are on floating islands. Despite being purple and somber, I always liked the eco-domes in Netherstorm, which were a nice distraction from the bleak, ruined landscape.

Ethereum Staging Grounds (skyblock) at 51, 41

(skyblock) at On a floating island north of Tempest Keep at 68, 48

That’s all there is to it. Have fun with all the new things in Patch 10.2.5.