All Dragonriding glyphs in the Forbbiden Reach in WoW Dragonflight

Dragonriding glyphs are unique interactable items scattered across the Dragon Isles that, upon collecting them, grant you one talent point for your Dragonriding skills. In World of Warcraft Patch 10.0.7, you should have already collected all 48 Dragonriding glyphs in the four main zones of the Dragon Isles and strictly focus on gathering the eight new ones located in the Forbidden Reach.

Across the Forbidden Reach, you’ll have to collect a total of eight Dragonriding glyphs. Once you collect the glyphs, you can then use the acquired points in your Dragonriding talent tree to unlock the two new Dragonriding abilities—Airborne Recovery and Aerial Halt. While Aerial Halt is simply used to reduce your movement speed, Airborne Recovery will allow you to regenerate Vigor by activating Aerial Halt while affected by Thrill of the Skies.

If you want to be one of the first players soaring the skies of the Forbidden Reach in fashion, wisely using your Vigor and not wasting it, here are all eight Dragonriding glyphs found in the Forbidden Reach.

Locations of all Dragonriding glyphs in the Forbidden Reach

Once you complete the introductory questline and reach the Forbidden Reach, your first order of business should be to collect all eight Dragonriding glyphs to unlock the two new abilities—Airborne Recovery and Aerial Halt. Then, you can start exploring the wonders and secrets of the Forbidden Reach at your own pace.