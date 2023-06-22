All Dragon Isles Midsummer Fire Festival flames in WoW: Dragonflight

The Midsummer Fire Festival is one of the most fun in-game holidays World of Warcraft has to offer, and one of the most fun things to do during its duration is explore Azeroth and honor the many flames that can be found across its continents. Honoring all of the flames throughout the world awards you a series of achievements, and for players still making their way up to max level, some experience is there to be gained too.

As is the case with all new WoW expansions, several flames were added with the launch of Dragonflight, giving players even more Midsummer Fire Festival content to explore. With the addition of six new flames for this year’s festival, another achievement has been added that recognizes players who honor all of the Dragon Isles’ bonfires.

Here’s where to find all six of the flames added to the Midsummer Fire Festival with WoW Dragonflight.

How to get the Flame Warden of the Dragon Isles achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Earning the Flame Warden of the Dragon Isles achievement can be done by honoring all six of the flames located throughout the Dragon Isles. That includes the four zones added with the launch of the expansion, as well as the two bonus zones that have come alongside newer patches all have flames located in them.

Here’s where you’ll find all of the flames on the Dragon Isles, based on their zone, in addition to the precise coordinates where they are located.

The Azure Span: Iskaara [12, 48]

Iskaara [12, 48] The Forbidden Reach: Morqut Village [35, 61]

Morqut Village [35, 61] Ohn’ahran Plains: Maruukai [64, 35]

Maruukai [64, 35] Thaldraszus: Valdrakken [53, 62]

Valdrakken [53, 62] The Waking Shores: Dragonscale Basecamp [46, 83]

Dragonscale Basecamp [46, 83] Zaralek Cavern: Loamm [55, 55]

The Dragon Isles’ six flames are not required to earn the Fires of Azeroth meta achievement, the Flame Warden title, or the year-long meta achievement What a Long, Strange Trip it’s Been.

Honoring all six flames will grant you the achievement, plus Travel Points in your Traveler’s Log. The Midsummer Fire Festival will be active in WoW Dragonflight until July 5, so you’ll have until then to get this achievement.

