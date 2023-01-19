Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘U’ and ending in ‘Y’

Wordle has many players trying to figure out the secret word on a daily basis, and even though most have the time to play quietly, some need help when they only have a few minutes to guess before the word changes.

Not playing for a day means losing the winning streak and having to start from scratch. When players don’t have time to think through each attempt carefully, there is a specific strategy that can help them.

The anagram strategy is simple, just use as many different letters as possible in each attempt until only one or two attempts remain. Usually, most of the letters will have already been used, and the player will know whether they are present in the correct answer.

Ready lists are perfect, because that way the player doesn’t have to waste time thinking about what to guess. The words “FAINT”, “CHEVY”, “SWORD”, and “PLUMB” work to test twenty letters, which will be enough to save a player in trouble most of the time.

There will be two attempts to arrange the colored letters. Despite its usefulness, it is a risky strategy, because if the correct answer has repeated letters, the player may end up needing more attempts to discover them.

If you just managed to figure out that today’s Wordle correct answer ends with the letter “Y” and has “U” in another position, here are some five-letter words with those characteristics, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘U’ and ending in ‘Y’ to try on Wordle