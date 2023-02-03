Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘S’, ‘T’, and ‘Y’

Wordle is a game many players find easy. The simple challenge of finding a secret five-letter word can be harder than it looks though. Playing casually can result in players being lucky enough to never try to figure out an answer with the repeated letter, as in these cases Wordle becomes much more difficult.

It turns out the way hints are given to players ends up naturally hiding repeated letters. For players to be sure there is a repeated letter in the correct answer, they need to guess a word with the same repeated letter and hit at least one of its positions. That way, these letters turned green and yellow in the Wordle tips.

There is no specific strategy to overcome this difficulty. The best way to avoid missing out on missing a repeated letter is to use common letters to eliminate large amounts of answer possibilities. Words like “SLATE,” “CARTE,” “SLANT,” are great examples.

If you’ve used your first few tries and managed to figure out the letters “S”, “T”, and “Y”, but still don’t know any of their correct positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters in alphabetical order to help you decide your next attempts.

All words in this list are accepted by Wordle as valid, this means even if they are not the correct answer they can be used to grant new hints and reduce the following possibilities. Always try to start with words you know, as they are more likely to be the correct answers.

Five-letter words with ‘S’, ‘T’, and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle