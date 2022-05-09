How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words with ‘A’ as the only vowel

Finding the necessary vowels in a given Wordle can be one of the most challenging aspects of the game. While there are only five (sometimes six) vowels that can be in a word, it’s not always simple to find out which ones are in the answer. To make matters more difficult, sometimes a Wordle will only have one vowel that players can workaround.
A common lone vowel that appears in Wordle often is “A.” Players have had to come up with words just containing this one vowel on more than one occasion. So we thought it might be prudent to provide a list of all five-letter words that have “A” as the only vowel. Users can keep reading below to take a look at that list.
- aback
- abyss
- adapt
- alarm
- allay
- alpha
- altar
- amass
- amply
- angry
- angst
- apart
- apply
- aptly
- array
- artsy
- assay
- award
- awash
- badly
- baggy
- balmy
- banal
- basal
- batch
- batty
- bawdy
- black
- bland
- blank
- blast
- brand
- brash
- brass
- brawl
- brawn
- bylaw
- cabal
- cabby
- caddy
- canal
- candy
- canny
- carat
- carry
- catch
- catty
- chaff
- chalk
- champ
- chant
- chard
- charm
- chart
- chasm
- clack
- clamp
- clang
- clank
- clash
- clasp
- class
- crack
- craft
- cramp
- crank
- crash
- crass
- crawl
- crazy
- daddy
- dally
- dandy
- draft
- drama
- drank
- drawl
- drawn
- dwarf
- fancy
- fanny
- fatal
- fatty
- flack
- flaky
- flank
- flash
- flask
- frank
- gamma
- gassy
- gawky
- gayly
- gland
- glass
- gnash
- graft
- grand
- grant
- graph
- grasp
- grass
- gravy
- handy
- happy
- hardy
- harpy
- harry
- harsh
- hasty
- hatch
- jazzy
- kappa
- karma
- kayak
- knack
- lanky
- larva
- latch
- llama
- macaw
- madam
- madly
- magma
- mamma
- mammy
- manga
- mangy
- manly
- march
- marry
- marsh
- match
- nanny
- nasal
- nasty
- natal
- naval
- paddy
- pagan
- palsy
- pansy
- papal
- parka
- parry
- party
- pasta
- pasty
- patch
- patsy
- patty
- plank
- plant
- plaza
- prank
- prawn
- psalm
- radar
- rajah
- rally
- ralph
- ranch
- randy
- raspy
- ratty
- sadly
- salad
- sally
- salsa
- salty
- sandy
- sappy
- sassy
- satyr
- savvy
- scald
- scalp
- scaly
- scamp
- scant
- scarf
- scary
- scram
- scrap
- shack
- shady
- shaft
- shaky
- shall
- shalt
- shank
- shard
- shark
- sharp
- shawl
- slack
- slang
- slant
- slash
- smack
- small
- smart
- smash
- snack
- snaky
- snarl
- spank
- spark
- spasm
- spawn
- splat
- spray
- stack
- staff
- stalk
- stall
- stamp
- stand
- stank
- stark
- start
- stash
- strap
- straw
- stray
- swamp
- swarm
- swash
- swath
- tabby
- tacky
- taffy
- tally
- tangy
- tardy
- tasty
- tatty
- tawny
- thank
- track
- tract
- tramp
- trash
- trawl
- twang
- wacky
- waltz
- warty
- watch
- whack
- wharf
- wrack
- wrath
- yacht
As most players would expect, there are dozens and dozens of five-letter words that just contain “A” as the only vowel. Along with there being a ton of possible words, most of these words are also fairly common in the English language. This means that players will have a harder time choosing a word to guess since Wordle answers are usually words that most players will have heard of.
Every word on this list is a guess that Wordle will accept, so players have their work cut out for them if a day’s answer just contains the vowel “A.”