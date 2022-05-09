How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words with ‘A’ as the only vowel

Finding the necessary vowels in a given Wordle can be one of the most challenging aspects of the game. While there are only five (sometimes six) vowels that can be in a word, it’s not always simple to find out which ones are in the answer. To make matters more difficult, sometimes a Wordle will only have one vowel that players can workaround.

A common lone vowel that appears in Wordle often is “A.” Players have had to come up with words just containing this one vowel on more than one occasion. So we thought it might be prudent to provide a list of all five-letter words that have “A” as the only vowel. Users can keep reading below to take a look at that list.

aback

abyss

adapt

alarm

allay

alpha

altar

amass

amply

angry

angst

apart

apply

aptly

array

artsy

assay

award

awash

badly

baggy

balmy

banal

basal

batch

batty

bawdy

black

bland

blank

blast

brand

brash

brass

brawl

brawn

bylaw

cabal

cabby

caddy

canal

candy

canny

carat

carry

catch

catty

chaff

chalk

champ

chant

chard

charm

chart

chasm

clack

clamp

clang

clank

clash

clasp

class

crack

craft

cramp

crank

crash

crass

crawl

crazy

daddy

dally

dandy

draft

drama

drank

drawl

drawn

dwarf

fancy

fanny

fatal

fatty

flack

flaky

flank

flash

flask

frank

gamma

gassy

gawky

gayly

gland

glass

gnash

graft

grand

grant

graph

grasp

grass

gravy

handy

happy

hardy

harpy

harry

harsh

hasty

hatch

jazzy

kappa

karma

kayak

knack

lanky

larva

latch

llama

macaw

madam

madly

magma

mamma

mammy

manga

mangy

manly

march

marry

marsh

match

nanny

nasal

nasty

natal

naval

paddy

pagan

palsy

pansy

papal

parka

parry

party

pasta

pasty

patch

patsy

patty

plank

plant

plaza

prank

prawn

psalm

radar

rajah

rally

ralph

ranch

randy

raspy

ratty

sadly

salad

sally

salsa

salty

sandy

sappy

sassy

satyr

savvy

scald

scalp

scaly

scamp

scant

scarf

scary

scram

scrap

shack

shady

shaft

shaky

shall

shalt

shank

shard

shark

sharp

shawl

slack

slang

slant

slash

smack

small

smart

smash

snack

snaky

snarl

spank

spark

spasm

spawn

splat

spray

stack

staff

stalk

stall

stamp

stand

stank

stark

start

stash

strap

straw

stray

swamp

swarm

swash

swath

tabby

tacky

taffy

tally

tangy

tardy

tasty

tatty

tawny

thank

track

tract

tramp

trash

trawl

twang

wacky

waltz

warty

watch

whack

wharf

wrack

wrath

yacht

As most players would expect, there are dozens and dozens of five-letter words that just contain “A” as the only vowel. Along with there being a ton of possible words, most of these words are also fairly common in the English language. This means that players will have a harder time choosing a word to guess since Wordle answers are usually words that most players will have heard of.

Every word on this list is a guess that Wordle will accept, so players have their work cut out for them if a day’s answer just contains the vowel “A.”