Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘OP’

Wordle is a very famous game, but its popularity always has room to grow with the arrival of possible new players.
The objective is simple: Guess a five-letter word that changes every midnight with the start of a new game. The only hints a player receives are the letters used in previous attempts becoming colored to indicate their presence or not in the correct answer. And finally, everything has to be done in a maximum of six attempts.
Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘T’
If you’re needing help figuring out what to guess next, here’s a list of five-letter words with the letters “OP” in them, arranged alphabetically.
Five-letter words with ‘OP’ to try on Wordle
- adopt
- apoop
- atopy
- bebop
- bloop
- chops
- cloop
- clops
- coops
- coopt
- copal
- copay
- coped
- copen
- coper
- copes
- coppy
- copra
- copse
- copsy
- crops
- dopas
- doped
- doper
- dopes
- dopey
- droop
- drops
- dropt
- elope
- elops
- epopt
- estop
- flops
- galop
- gloop
- glops
- goops
- goopy
- gopak
- gopik
- grope
- hoops
- hoped
- hoper
- hopes
- hoppy
- jalop
- knops
- kopek
- kophs
- kopje
- koppa
- loops
- loopy
- loped
- loper
- lopes
- loppy
- moops
- moped
- moper
- mopes
- mopey
- moppy
- mopsy
- mopus
- myope
- myops
- myopy
- netop
- noops
- nopal
- ooped
- opahs
- opals
- opens
- opepe
- opera
- opine
- oping
- opium
- oppos
- opsin
- opted
- opter
- optic
- orlop
- plops
- poops
- popes
- poppa
- poppy
- popsy
- preop
- props
- psyop
- qophs
- quops
- rebop
- roops
- roopy
- roped
- roper
- ropes
- ropey
- salop
- scoop
- scopa
- scope
- scops
- shope
- shops
- sloop
- slope
- slops
- slopy
- snoop
- soops
- sophs
- sophy
- sopor
- soppy
- sopra
- stoop
- stope
- stops
- stopt
- strop
- swoop
- swops
- swopt
- sysop
- topaz
- toped
- topee
- topek
- toper
- topes
- tophe
- tophi
- tophs
- topic
- topis
- topoi
- topos
- troop
- trope
- whoop
- whops
- woops
- yoops
- zoppa
- zoppo