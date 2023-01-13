Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘M’ and ‘U’

Wordle has thousands of players trying to discover the secret word of the day, but not everyone can do it alone and help is sometimes needed.

In addition to the difficulty of the words chosen by the Wordle editor to be the secret word, it is possible players will find themselves without enough time to finish a game as they would like. This could be due to forgetting to play games during the day or having too many appointments in a busy day.

Those who want to keep their winning streaks as high as possible need to win every day, and when they start the game close to midnight, it means they may have few minutes to think of words.

Fortunately, there is a strategy that makes it very easy to find an answer in a short time. It is necessary to give up some attempts, but the effort will be rewarded.

The first step is to have a list of four or five words that only use different letters. In this way, it is possible to test 20 to 25 letters of the alphabet very quickly, since most of the time spent in Wordle is thinking about the next attempts.

When there are one or two attempts left, all the letters belonging to the correct answer in the previous attempts will probably have appeared in yellow or even green. Then it will be enough just to arrange the letters in their correct positions to hit the secret word.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’ and ‘U’

If you have time to look for a solution after only finding the letters “M” and “U”, and still haven’t figured out their correct positions, here’s a list of five-letter words arranged alphabetically that might help you decide what to guess next.

Five-letter words with ‘M’ and ‘U’ to try on Wordle