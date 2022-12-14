Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, ‘S’, and ‘U’

Wordle is a simple game with a clear objective: find a secret five-letter word in up to six tries. How each player will fulfill that goal is up to them.

One of the most curious ways to play Wordle is to use four or five attempts with a predetermined list of words that use completely different letters. This makes it possible to test up to 20 or even 25 different letters. Then it will be necessary to use the last attempts to rearrange the results found in the correct answer, as a kind of anagram game.

However, care must be taken with words that may contain repeated letters. In addition to being risky and fun, it can also be used when you need to play quickly, as most of your time in Wordle is spent thinking about attempts.

If you’ve ever used your first attempts and could only figure out the letters “L”, “S”, and “U” in the correct answer, here is a list of five letter words with the letters “L”, “S”, and “U” sorted alphabetically.

Five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘S’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle