Defrosts NYT Crossword clue hints

I wasn’t expecting that a word I’ve often seen in video games would help me solve the “defrost” clue in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. While it seems like a difficult word to find, it’s very common when things are frozen in video games like Pokémon.

As a big Pokémon fan, I remembered the word used to show that something is no longer frozen. If you’re not a Pokémon fan or don’t play video games, here are some tips to help you get the right answer quickly.

Hints and answer to Defrosts Crossword clue

Some crossing answers will help you. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can check the final answer below, but if you don’t want to be spoiled yet, skip this section or try to answer it yourself first.

The answer to “defrosts” in today’s Crossword is “THAWS.” It’s a word I’ve seen a lot in games when a monster or character is frozen and then isn’t frozen anymore. They say the character has thawed out, so I remembered it. However, it’s not a particularly common word for ice melting in our daily lives, which makes this crossword clue tricky, because the most common word isn’t the answer. According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, “thaw” means “to be warm enough to melt ice and snow.”

Full answers for the July 3 NYT Mini Crossword

Check out the full list of answers to the July 3 Mini Crossword below. I solved them all by myself, so I can guarantee you they are correct.

ACROSS

1A Defrosts – THAWS

Defrosts – THAWS 6A Event with barrel racing and bull riding – RODEO

Event with barrel racing and bull riding – RODEO 7A “Gosh darn it!” – AWMAN

“Gosh darn it!” – AWMAN 8A Rocker who plays himself, as a murder suspect, on “Only Murders in the Building” – STING

Rocker who plays himself, as a murder suspect, on “Only Murders in the Building” – STING 9A Have the ___ for (be attracted to) – HOTS

DOWN

1D Totally awful, in slang – TRASH

Totally awful, in slang – TRASH 2D Words on many self-help books – HOWTO

Words on many self-help books – HOWTO 3D Confess – ADMIT

Confess – ADMIT 4D Gradually introduces to solid food – WEANS

Gradually introduces to solid food – WEANS 5D Best Original ___ (Oscars category) – SONG

Defrosts crossword clue difficulty rating

I rate the difficulty of this puzzle as four out of five, or very hard, because it’s a specific word in a specific context with a more common synonym in everyday language. It’s not intuitive, and you might not have heard of it if you don’t pay attention to weather forecasts or live in a place without snow.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

If you want to play more mini crosswords after solving today’s NYT puzzle, check out the LA Times, Washington Post, and other online newspapers or mobile apps. They offer crosswords the same size as the New York Times minis and are just as fun. They help you warm up your brain in the morning with a quick and enjoyable puzzle. I also recommend trying other word games like Strands and Spelling Bee, which provide different challenges that are short and sweet. These games have large communities where fans love to share their results and performances. Lots of people play them every day.

