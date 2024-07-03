Totally awful, in slang NYT Crossword clue hints

The fun part about solving the “totally awful, in slang” crossword clue in today’s NYT Mini is that it’s easy to think of synonyms for “totally awful” that aren’t slang or slang terms that are too long to fit, like “garbage” or “terrible.” These words would but aren’t the answer.

Fortunately, if you’re into online communities, especially streamers, YouTubers, and competitive video game players, you’ve probably heard this word often in live streams. Even if you’re not, I’m here to help you find it. Although it is slang, it’s a word you know, even in other contexts, so it will be easy to guess.

Hints and answer to Totally awful, in slang Crossword clue

Easy crossing answers will help you solve this clue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: This word is a common word you’ve seen outside of slang, not some strange one you’ve never heard before.

Hint 2: Think about what you do with objects that are bad and have no use.

Hint 3: In another context, it's something you take out of your home often, if not every day.

Hint 4: It's a synonym for garbage.

Now, stop scrolling if you don’t want to see the answer yet. You can find it below.

The “totally awful, in slang” correct answer is “TRASH.” You often hear streamers in competitive video games like League of Legends and Dota use “trash” to refer to teammates or opponents who are playing poorly. So, people who follow these streamers and content creators might have guessed the answer quickly. As a gaming journalist, it was one of the first words that came to mind when I saw the clue. According to Merriam-Webster, “trash” generally means “something worth little or nothing.”

Full answers for the July 3 NYT Mini Crossword

You can find a list of all the answers to today’s crossword clues below. They will help you see if you’re on the right track with other hints. These are the final answers, so be careful not to get spoiled if you haven’t completed the NYT Minis yet.

ACROSS

1A Defrosts – THAWS

Defrosts – THAWS 6A Event with barrel racing and bull riding – RODEO

Event with barrel racing and bull riding – RODEO 7A “Gosh darn it!” – AWMAN

“Gosh darn it!” – AWMAN 8A Rocker who plays himself, as a murder suspect, on “Only Murders in the Building” – STING

Rocker who plays himself, as a murder suspect, on “Only Murders in the Building” – STING 9A Have the ___ for (be attracted to) – HOTS

DOWN

1D Totally awful, in slang – TRASH

Totally awful, in slang – TRASH 2D Words on many self-help books – HOWTO

Words on many self-help books – HOWTO 3D Confess – ADMIT

Confess – ADMIT 4D Gradually introduces to solid food – WEANS

Gradually introduces to solid food – WEANS 5D Best Original ___ (Oscars category) – SONG

Totally awful, in slang crossword clue difficulty rating

I rate the difficulty of this clue as three out of five, or slightly difficult, because the context in which it’s used may be a bit too aggressive or informal for some people. However, “trash” has several other meanings and is a very common word everyone uses daily. You can guess the word right while playing the puzzle if you find enough across answers first. It becomes quite intuitive to guess it. So that’s why I don’t think it’s harder than three out of five.

How to play more Crosswords after solving the NYT Mini

You can play more New York Times Mini Crosswords tomorrow at 2 am CT when the puzzle refreshes for everyone. You can’t change the time and date on your phone or computer to unlock the next puzzle because it’s controlled by the New York Times website. So, your only choice is to be awake at 2 am or play the new puzzle in the morning.

