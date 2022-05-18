Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them

Wordle is a daily game where its players try to search for a random secret word and the only clues come from the words the players try to use first.

If you’re lucky when you’re playing, your first word will have lots of green letters. But it’s rare that this happens, and you might end up needing some help if you don’t know where to go after running out of information. Yellow letters are more common and indicate that the player has found a letter that is present, but it is not in the right position.

If you found three yellow letters and they are ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them to try on Wordle

ables

acyls

aglus

aisle

alans

albas

alecs

alefs

alfas

algas

alias

alifs

alist

almas

almes

aloes

altos

alums

amyls

anils

anlas

arils

arles

aryls

asyla

atlas

awols

axels

axils

axles

baals

bails

balas

balds

bales

balks

balls

balms

balsa

basal

basil

bawls

beals

blabs

blags

blahs

blams

blase

blast

blats

blaws

bolas

calfs

calks

calls

calms

calos

carls

cauls

clads

clags

clams

clans

claps

clash

clasp

class

clast

claws

clays

coals

colas

dahls

dales

deals

dhals

dials

duals

earls

easel

elans

fails

falls

false

farls

flabs

flags

flams

flans

flaps

flash

flask

flats

flaws

flays

fleas

foals

galas

gales

galls

gaols

glads

glams

glans

glass

glias

goals

hails

hales

halls

halms

halos

halts

harls

hauls

heals

hulas

hylas

jails

jarls

kails

kales

kolas

laces

lacks

lades

laics

lairs

lakes

lakhs

lalls

lamas

lambs

lames

lamps

lands

lanes

lapis

lapse

lards

lares

laris

larks

larns

lased

laser

lases

lassi

lasso

lassy

lasts

laths

lauds

lavas

laves

lawns

laxes

lazes

leads

leafs

leaks

leans

leaps

lears

lease

leash

least

levas

liars

limas

lipas

liras

litas

loads

loafs

loams

loans

lotas

luaus

lumas

lunas

lyase

lyssa

mails

males

malls

malms

malts

marls

mauls

meals

molas

nails

nalas

nasal

ollas

opals

orals

ovals

pails

pales

palis

palls

palms

palps

palsa

palsy

pawls

peals

plans

plash

plasm

plats

plays

pleas

psalm

pulas

rails

rales

reals

rials

sabal

sable

sadly

sails

salad

salal

salat

salep

sales

salic

sally

salmi

salol

salon

salpa

salps

salsa

salts

salty

salut

salve

salvo

sauls

sault

scald

scale

scall

scalp

scaly

seals

selah

selva

sepal

seral

setal

shale

shall

shalt

shaly

shaul

shawl

sheal

shoal

sials

sigla

silva

sisal

skald

skoal

slabs

slack

slags

slain

slake

slams

slang

slank

slant

slaps

slash

slate

slats

slaty

slave

slaws

slays

small

smalt

snail

snarl

solan

solar

solas

spail

spale

spall

splat

splay

stale

stalk

stall

steal

stela

sulfa

sural

swail

swale

sylva

taels

tails

talas

talcs

tales

talks

talls

talus

teals

tesla

tolas

ulans

ulnas

ulvas

usual

vails

vales

valse

vasal

veals

vials

wails

wales

walis

walks

walls

wauls

wawls

weals

yawls

zeals

All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.

These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.