Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them

Wordle is a daily game where its players try to search for a random secret word and the only clues come from the words the players try to use first.
If you’re lucky when you’re playing, your first word will have lots of green letters. But it’s rare that this happens, and you might end up needing some help if you don’t know where to go after running out of information. Yellow letters are more common and indicate that the player has found a letter that is present, but it is not in the right position.
If you found three yellow letters and they are ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’, here are some five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them, sorted alphabetically so you’ll have less work to do with filtering your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.
Five-letter words with ‘L’, ‘A’, and ‘S’ on them to try on Wordle
- ables
- acyls
- aglus
- aisle
- alans
- albas
- alecs
- alefs
- alfas
- algas
- alias
- alifs
- alist
- almas
- almes
- aloes
- altos
- alums
- amyls
- anils
- anlas
- arils
- arles
- aryls
- asyla
- atlas
- awols
- axels
- axils
- axles
- baals
- bails
- balas
- balds
- bales
- balks
- balls
- balms
- balsa
- basal
- basil
- bawls
- beals
- blabs
- blags
- blahs
- blams
- blase
- blast
- blats
- blaws
- bolas
- calfs
- calks
- calls
- calms
- calos
- carls
- cauls
- clads
- clags
- clams
- clans
- claps
- clash
- clasp
- class
- clast
- claws
- clays
- coals
- colas
- dahls
- dales
- deals
- dhals
- dials
- duals
- earls
- easel
- elans
- fails
- falls
- false
- farls
- flabs
- flags
- flams
- flans
- flaps
- flash
- flask
- flats
- flaws
- flays
- fleas
- foals
- galas
- gales
- galls
- gaols
- glads
- glams
- glans
- glass
- glias
- goals
- hails
- hales
- halls
- halms
- halos
- halts
- harls
- hauls
- heals
- hulas
- hylas
- jails
- jarls
- kails
- kales
- kolas
- laces
- lacks
- lades
- laics
- lairs
- lakes
- lakhs
- lalls
- lamas
- lambs
- lames
- lamps
- lands
- lanes
- lapis
- lapse
- lards
- lares
- laris
- larks
- larns
- lased
- laser
- lases
- lassi
- lasso
- lassy
- lasts
- laths
- lauds
- lavas
- laves
- lawns
- laxes
- lazes
- leads
- leafs
- leaks
- leans
- leaps
- lears
- lease
- leash
- least
- levas
- liars
- limas
- lipas
- liras
- litas
- loads
- loafs
- loams
- loans
- lotas
- luaus
- lumas
- lunas
- lyase
- lyssa
- mails
- males
- malls
- malms
- malts
- marls
- mauls
- meals
- molas
- nails
- nalas
- nasal
- ollas
- opals
- orals
- ovals
- pails
- pales
- palis
- palls
- palms
- palps
- palsa
- palsy
- pawls
- peals
- plans
- plash
- plasm
- plats
- plays
- pleas
- psalm
- pulas
- rails
- rales
- reals
- rials
- sabal
- sable
- sadly
- sails
- salad
- salal
- salat
- salep
- sales
- salic
- sally
- salmi
- salol
- salon
- salpa
- salps
- salsa
- salts
- salty
- salut
- salve
- salvo
- sauls
- sault
- scald
- scale
- scall
- scalp
- scaly
- seals
- selah
- selva
- sepal
- seral
- setal
- shale
- shall
- shalt
- shaly
- shaul
- shawl
- sheal
- shoal
- sials
- sigla
- silva
- sisal
- skald
- skoal
- slabs
- slack
- slags
- slain
- slake
- slams
- slang
- slank
- slant
- slaps
- slash
- slate
- slats
- slaty
- slave
- slaws
- slays
- small
- smalt
- snail
- snarl
- solan
- solar
- solas
- spail
- spale
- spall
- splat
- splay
- stale
- stalk
- stall
- steal
- stela
- sulfa
- sural
- swail
- swale
- sylva
- taels
- tails
- talas
- talcs
- tales
- talks
- talls
- talus
- teals
- tesla
- tolas
- ulans
- ulnas
- ulvas
- usual
- vails
- vales
- valse
- vasal
- veals
- vials
- wails
- wales
- walis
- walks
- walls
- wauls
- wawls
- weals
- yawls
- zeals
All the words on this list are accepted by Wordle and will give you more clues as to which letters are present or not in the word of the day until you get it right. Another good tip to get it right as early as possible is to find which other vowels are present in the word of the day to narrow down your options. Beware of words that may have repeated letters and don’t forget to try words you already know first, since Wordle tends to choose more common words as the right answer.
These tips should help you complete your latest Wordle task.