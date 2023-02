Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘R’, and ‘S’

Wordle is a simple game, but it quickly gained many fans, so much so it didn’t take long for it to be acquired by the New York Times or for other versions to appear on the internet.

Many of these alternative versions have already been acquired by other major companies. As was the case with Heardle, a musical Wordle, which was bought by Spotify. Likewise, Quordle was purchased by Merriam Webster’s dictionary. In that version, wordsmith players need to guess more than one word at a time.

If you’re trying to solve the original Wordle, but don’t know what to guess next after you’ve found the letters “I”, “R”, and “S”, here’s a list of words that might help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘R’, and ‘S’ to try on Wordle