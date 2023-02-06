Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘N’, and ‘T’

Wordle is a daily game and many players log on to the New York Times website every day to keep their winning streaks intact and as high as possible.

However, many difficulties unrelated to the game can arise and leave the player without much time to play. When that happens, every second can matter, because missing Wordle’s deadline really means losing the game.

If the player is out of time but wants to maintain their winning streak, it is possible to use a high-speed strategy. For it to work, hard mode must not be turned on. The objective then is to use several attempts to test as many different letters as possible.

It’s fast because the player uses a pre-assembled list of five-letter words and most of the time will use all of them regardless of the hints that appear. A list of four words can test twenty letters and leaves two attempts to rearrange the given hints. Examples are “FAINT”, “SWORD”, “CHEVY”, and “PLUMB”. It’s possible to use five words, but those four are usually enough.

If you’re having trouble finding the right answer after finding the letters “I”, “N”, and “T”, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘N’, and ‘T’ to try on Wordle