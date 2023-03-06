Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’, ‘N’, and ‘P’

Wordle is a game that thrives on simplicity, both in terms of its rules and programming. Players are tasked with guessing five-letter words until they crack the code. Even without an internet connection, the game can still be played if the webpage is saved.

Thanks to this straightforward design, the game has inspired other creators to put their own spin on the concept. Nowadays, it’s common to come across variations that require players to interpret an image or other forms of media to arrive at the correct answer. Games like Gamedle or Worldle, for instance, challenge players to guess a video game or a country in the world respectively, using pictures as clues.

The sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity in Wordle-inspired games. Knotwords, for instance, is a game that blends Sudoku and Crossword puzzles in a unique and entertaining way. There are even sites that bring together several different versions of Wordle for their players to enjoy one game after another. This is the case with Multiwordle, which contains a surprise challenge each day among the various standard challenges.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

Below is a list of words with the letters “I,” “N,” and “P” to help players who only managed to discover the presence of these letters in today’s answer.

All the words in the following list are valid to be used as guesses and even if they are not the correct answer they can contribute with hints for the next guesses. Just remember it’s a good idea to start by guessing the words that seem to be the most common or simple, as they are more likely to be the correct answers.

Five-letter words with ‘I’, ‘N’, and ‘P’ to try on Wordle