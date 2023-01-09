Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘I’

Wordle has always managed to reach many players, and much of its success is due to the ease it has made for players to share the results of their matches on social media.

The rules are simple: players have six attempts to guess five-letter words until they find the correct one. Hints are revealed as attempts are made in Mastermind game style, indicating the presence or absence of each letter in the correct answer.

But that doesn’t mean it’s easy, and many types of challenges can be found depending on what was the secret word chosen by the editor. Repeated letters in the answer, for example, can be extremely difficult to discover with the game’s hints.

While Wordle doesn’t change the way hints are presented, players need to use words that contain repeated letters and get the position of at least one of them right. Otherwise, it is not possible to know if a letter will be repeated or not in the answer.

If you need help after you’ve figured out the correct answer has a double “I” but still don’t know their exact positions, here’s a list of five-letter words with those letters.

All the words in this list are valid for Wordle and will allow you to discover new hints even if you don’t get the correct answer, but always start with the most common words to increase your chances.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ‘I’ to try on Wordle