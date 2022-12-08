Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘R’

Wordle has made many gamers fall in love with word games, even if these games weren’t as popular in the digital age as they were in the paper newspaper age.

Now Wordle players around the world can challenge themselves to beat the daily challenge before their six attempts run out and share their individual results on social media without worrying about revealing the answer to those who haven’t yet.

It was precisely this interaction between players that made the New York Times decide to acquire the game.

So much success allowed other versions of Wordle, games inspired by the original, to emerge quickly. With the most varied themes and shapes to please any type of player. In addition to each having its own rules and mechanics, many of them supply one of the biggest defects of the original Wordle, which can only be played once. With a simple button, it is possible to guess a new random word in most of these other versions.

If you’re feeling stuck in the original Wordle after the first few tries, you may have only discovered that the correct answer ends with the letter “R” and has the letter “I” in some other position, so here are some five-letter words that have “I” and end with “R”, sorted alphabetically so you have less work to filter your choices by the letters you’ve already eliminated.

Five-letter words with ‘I’ and ending in ‘R’ to try on Wordle