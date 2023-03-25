Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’, ‘O’, and ‘T’

Wordle is commonly seen as a simple and quick game to play. Many of the matches that take place on both desktop and mobile devices last no more than ten minutes. However, help may be needed at times.

Some words take longer to guess depending on a number of factors, such as the word itself or the letters that were found first by the player. In situations where the player does not have much time available to play and cannot meticulously think through each of his attempts, it is possible to use a strategy that speeds things up.

Some players prepare a list of previously determined words that test totally different letters. After testing twenty different letters, it is likely that the player has found the five letters included in the correct word. Then, they just need to rearrange those letters to find the final answer.

If you’ve already found the letters “E,” “O,” and “T” as part of the correct answer, but still don’t know their positions, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help.

Five-letter words with ‘E,’ ‘O,’ and ‘T’ to try on Wordle