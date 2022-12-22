Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘X’

Wordle is a fast and fun game in which players need to guess a five-letter word, but they only have six attempts and the hints only start to appear after the first attempt is made.

Many times simple words are chosen as correct answers and end up being easy to guess, but other times the answers contain little-used letters and this makes it difficult to guess.

The only major difficulty is when the answer contains repeated letters, and it may be that both of these features are present someday. It may just be extra help is needed to win the game, such as a word list containing all possible answers.

Related: How to solve Wordle puzzles: Five-letter words where ‘E’ is the only vowel

If you’ve used your first few tries and only found the answer you’re looking for contains the letters “E” and “X”, here’s a list of five-letter words containing the letters “E” and “X” in alphabetical order to help you choose your next attempt. All words on this list are allowed to be guessed in Wordle and will help you find valuable hints, but remember to start with words you already know, as they are more likely to be chosen as correct answers.

Five-letter words with ‘E’ and ‘X’ to try on Wordle