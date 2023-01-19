Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘CK’

Wordle is a simple game to learn but complex enough to please the most hardcore gamers. All you have to do is go to the New York Times website to start guessing five-letter words on both your computer and mobile devices.

Some of the tips and tricks available can help just about any Wordle player, but especially those who are trying the game for the first time and those who don’t know many strategies.

The most used strategy in Wordle to date is to start with the word “AUDIO”, this is because it contains many vowels and is easy to remember so there is a great potential to find yellow hints on the first try. However, a large portion of players prefer to start with “SLATE”, using a word that contains many common letters that can be found in large quantities in possible Wordle answers.

If you’ve already tried your first few tries of the day and all you can figure out is the correct answer has the letters “CK”, here are some five-letter words with “CK” on them, sorted by alphabetical order to help you figure out the answer.

Five-letter words with ‘CK’ to try on Wordle