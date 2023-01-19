Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘Y’

Wordle challenges its players with new words each day and there are only six tries and twenty-four hours to beat.

A lot of players don’t like the fact they have to wait a whole day to play again and that’s why many alternative versions of Wordle have appeared over time. Each one provides a different experience to the original, but with the same feeling.

Dordle and Quordle are one of the most famous versions of Wordle, as they add an extra twist: the need to add more than one word at the same time, using the same guesses for both. Both allow players to switch between the daily challenge mode and the free challenge mode, which can be played as many times as they like. There’s even the infamous Duotrigordle, with 32 words to get right.

Anyway, if you’re feeling stuck on Wordle, you might need some help. If you only know the correct answer has the letters “C” and “Y”, here are some five-letter words to help you out.

Five-letter words with ‘C’ and ‘Y’ to try on Wordle