Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘T’, and ‘U’

Wordle offers a myriad of ways to enjoy the game. Whether you’re looking to compete with friends or challenge yourself to beat your personal best, the game has something for everyone.

There are a variety of strategies players can use to improve their chances of guessing the correct answer. For example, some players prefer to start with words that contain a lot of vowels, as this can help them quickly eliminate letters that are not present in the correct answer. But this strategy is not foolproof, as some words with many vowels may not be the correct answer.

If you’re looking to find the answer as quickly as possible, especially when playing against friends, there is a specific strategy that can be very effective (assuming Hard Mode is not on). You can make a list of four or five words with non-repeating letters. That way, no matter the result of each attempt, all of your remaining guesses are already defined and you don’t waste time thinking about what to try next. As you get closer to the answer, with one or two attempts remaining, you can use an anagram technique to rearrange the colored letters to reveal the correct answer. The words “FAINT,” “CHEVY,” “SWORD,” and “PLUMB” are an example to use with this strategy.

If you’ve already used your first few tries and only found that the correct answer has the letters “A,” “T,” and “U,” but you don’t know their positions in the secret word, here’s a list that may help you decide your next attempts.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘T’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle