Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘R’, and ‘U’

Wordle makes all players have to guess the same word each day. But with only six tries to get it right, it’s common to need a little extra help when you’re feeling stuck.

Wordle is a simple and easy-to-learn game, its intuitive design helps players quickly understand how the hints that make the color of the letters work. Even so, some games can be more difficult than others. Especially on days when the chosen correct answer is unusual words or words that contain repeated letters.

While a few tips and tricks can generally help, when it’s really hard to figure out the answer players may need a more complex strategy.

The best way to guarantee a Wordle win is to start with words that use a lot of common letters, as they are more likely to show up in answers overall. According to WordleBot, the New York Times assistant, the best words to start with are:

CRANE

SLATE

TRACE

SLANT

CRATE

After the first attempt, there should be little more than a few hundred options, which should decrease more and more as more hints become available.

If all you could figure out for the correct answer were the letters “A”, “R”, and “U”, here are some five-letter words with those letters, sorted alphabetically so you have less trouble choosing your next guess.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘R’, and ‘U’ to try on Wordle