Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A’, ‘L’, and ‘P’

Wordle is a simple game, but its answers can be quite difficult to find at times.

Generally speaking, the simpler the answer is, the easier it will be found. This is because it is easier for us to remember words we use on a daily basis than those we are not used to.

Another crucial factor is the repeated letters. That’s because the way hints appear in the game makes it almost impossible to detect repeated letters in the correct answer. It is necessary for the player to try a word with those same letters repeated so that the hints appear in order to leave the letters in green and yellow.

As it is not possible to know in advance whether the answer has repeated letters or not, it is best to be on the safe side. The most efficient way to find the secret word is to guess words with the most common letters to be found. This can greatly reduce the possibilities of valid answers, making it easier to identify the existence of repeated letters.

Some of the best words to help with this goal are “SLATE” and “CARTE” as these are some of the more common letters. The vowels “A” and “E”, as well as the consonants “S”, “L”, and “T”. That way it shouldn’t be too difficult.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘L’ and ‘A’ on them

If you’ve already used your first attempts and only found the letters “A”, “L” and “P” in the secret answer but don’t know what to guess next, here’s a list that might help you.

Five-letter words with ‘A’, ‘L’, and ‘P’ to try on Wordle