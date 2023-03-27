Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘GU’

Every day, Wordle players try to figure out a different five-letter word chosen by the New York Times game editor. Some days can be easier than others, so it’s normal to need help from time to time.

Each player has six attempts before the game is over and the available hints are the letters used in each of these attempts. Whenever a letter turns gray it means it does not appear in the correct answer, the yellow color means its position is incorrect and the green letters occupy the same position in the final answer.

Related: Wordle game help: 5-letter words with ‘A,’ ‘O,’ and ‘U’

If you just found out the correct answer has “GU” at the beginning of it, here is a list of five-letter words starting with “GU,” arranged in alphabetical order.

Five-letter words starting with ‘GU’ to try on Wordle