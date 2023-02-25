Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘FI’

Wordle can be an easy game to play, but many times its answers can be elusive, and will mislead players who are not cautious.

Repeated letters, for example, can always end the victory streak of a veteran who has been careless. To prevent this from happening, it’s best to never underestimate Wordle and always have a good strategy.

One of the most recommended ways to play Wordle is to start with words that use many common letters, such as the vowels “A” and “E” and the consonants “C,” “S,” “L,” and “T.” Even if the player is playing on hard mode, this can help eliminate many possibilities at once. So try starting with words like “SLATE” and “CARTE” to see if the game gets easier.

If you’ve already started your game of Wordle but need help finding the answer after discovering it contains “FI” at the beginning, here’s a list of five-letter words starting with “FI” to help you decide your next guess.

Five-letter words starting with ‘FI’ to try on Wordle