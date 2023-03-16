Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘CI’

This list can help you when you need it.

Wordle is a fun and casual game many people enjoy playing while sipping their morning coffee. Players attempt to guess a five-letter word and share their results on social media using the share button provided after each game. The best part is the sharing feature doesn’t spoil the game for others who haven’t played yet.

Players often wonder what the best word is to start, but the truth is the answer changes daily along with the correct answer. Even a word that might seem like a good choice due to its common letters could fail on days when the correct answer doesn’t contain any of those five letters.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5 letter words with ‘E’ and ‘I’ in them

If you still haven’t answered today’s Wordle puzzle correctly and you only know that the answer has the letters “C” and “I” at the beginning, here is a list of five letter words starting with “CI” to help you find the correct answer.

Five-letter words starting with ‘CI’ to try on Wordle