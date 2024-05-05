Signed, Sealed, Delivered – Strands NYT hints and answers (May 6)

I have to admit I was disappointed when I realized today’s NYT Strands solution had nothing to do with Stevie Wonder’s amazing song “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).” Then, I was convinced that finding the Spangram wasn’t necessary, and it ended up being the last word I found.

Here we are again with a Strands theme that is quite literal to the words you have to search for. I recommend playing today’s puzzle by looking for words related to these three theme words and even setting aside the Spangram for a bit since it’s not that necessary. If you want, you can guess some random words just to fill up your hints bar, but personally, I only had to use it once to complete today’s challenge.

The Spangram, which stretches from one side of the puzzle to the other, doesn’t offer a unique hint if you consider the actions described in the theme. There are seven words you need to find, and each letter can only be part of one word.

NYT Strands Signed, sealed, delivered hints (May 6)

Since “music” and “wonder” were not in today’s NYT Strands grid, I decided to look for words like “delivery” instead, though that would be too obvious since it’s literally in the theme. I pictured a person doing the actions in that sentence and asked: What are things we can sign, seal, and deliver? These objects are what make up the solution.

NYT Strands Signed, sealed, delivered Spangram and solutions (May 6)

The May 6 NYT Strands Spangram is SNAILMAIL, going from the “S” in the last column to the “L” in the first. Not only is it made of two words, but it’s also written backward, which is why it took me a while to figure it out. If snail mail is anything we use the postal system to send to another person, the solution words must be tied to it.

Here are all the words in the May 6 NYT Strands:

SNAILMAIL ( Spangram! )

) BILL

LETTER

INVITE

PACKAGE

MAGAZINE

POSTCARD

Here’s the full solution. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can play a new Strands theme at midnight in your time zone.

