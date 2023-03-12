Wordle game help: 5-letter words starting with ‘BI’

Wordle is a simple game, but its players need to finish their daily challenges before midnight, as a new secret word will be chosen for the next day.

Despite being part of the routine of many players, it is normal for unforeseen events to make it necessary to play close to the game’s time limit. In such cases, there is a specific strategy that can save the player a lot of time.

If the player has a pre-assembled list of words in which no letter is repeated, it is possible to test up to twenty letters in a few seconds. Then, just rearrange the highlighted hints until you form the correct word.

Related: Wordle Game Help: 5-letter words with ‘I’ as the only vowel

If you only managed to figure out that today’s answer has the letters “BI” at the beginning, here’s a list of five-letter words that might help you decide your next attempts.

Five-letter words starting with ‘BI’ to try on Wordle