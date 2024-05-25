The NYT Strands logo on a gray background with "Sounds delicious!" written in white.
NYT Strands Sounds Delicious hints, Spangram, and answers for Saturday (May 25)

Are we just misspelling words in today's Strands, then?
Bhernardo Viana
Published: May 25, 2024 07:02 am

Everyone will need a hint to figure out today’s NYT Strands Spangram and answers. The May 25 theme, “Sounds delicious,” is a difficult one, and even when you understand it, it requires some creativity to know what to look for. My hints below will point you in the right direction.

Today’s NYT Strands Sounds delicious Spangram hints and clue words

While the “sounds delicious” theme is a hint in itself, I have another one for you. What do you call a word that sounds like another one, despite having a different meaning? The “delicious” part of the theme is relevant for the answers but not the Spangram. If you’re still having a hard time, here are some clue words that will help you unlock hints:

  • SELL
  • POME
  • TOES
  • RIME
  • RILE
  • LOOM
  • PEER

My last hint for you is that the Spangram starts from the “H” in the top row and goes all the way down to the “S” in the last row.

May 25 Strands Spangram

The May 25 Strands Spangram is “HOMOPHONES”. It means words that have the same pronunciation but different meanings, and that’s what today’s puzzle is about.

Today’s NYT Sounds delicious Strands answer hints

After my list of hints below, you’ll find the full answers and word positions. Be careful not to scroll too much and spoil the answer!

  • Hint 1: All words sound like names of food.
  • Hint 2: Some of them look like misspellings of food names.
  • Hint 3: Two of them are direct references to meat.

All answers of NYT Sounds delicious Strands (May 25)

The May 25 Strands solution showing HOMOPHONES in yellow as the Spangram.
The May 25 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answers to today’s Strands are:

  • HOMOPHONES (Spangram)
  • MEET
  • LEAK
  • TIME
  • PAIR
  • STAKE
  • SERIAL
  • CHILLY
  • MOOSE

You can play a new Strands game tomorrow at midnight in your timezone, when the board resets.

Bhernardo Viana
Guides writer and strategist working in the gaming industry for over 9 years, with works published on Destructoid, Prima Games, ESPN, and more. A fan of Pokémon since I was 6 and an avid Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch player. Now covering several mobile games.