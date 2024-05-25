NYT Strands Sounds Delicious hints, Spangram, and answers for Saturday (May 25)

Everyone will need a hint to figure out today’s NYT Strands Spangram and answers. The May 25 theme, “Sounds delicious,” is a difficult one, and even when you understand it, it requires some creativity to know what to look for. My hints below will point you in the right direction.

Today’s NYT Strands Sounds delicious Spangram hints and clue words

While the “sounds delicious” theme is a hint in itself, I have another one for you. What do you call a word that sounds like another one, despite having a different meaning? The “delicious” part of the theme is relevant for the answers but not the Spangram. If you’re still having a hard time, here are some clue words that will help you unlock hints:

SELL

POME

TOES

RIME

RILE

LOOM

PEER

My last hint for you is that the Spangram starts from the “H” in the top row and goes all the way down to the “S” in the last row.

Reveal the Spangram May 25 Strands Spangram The May 25 Strands Spangram is “HOMOPHONES”. It means words that have the same pronunciation but different meanings, and that’s what today’s puzzle is about. Hide the Spangram

Today’s NYT Sounds delicious Strands answer hints

After my list of hints below, you’ll find the full answers and word positions. Be careful not to scroll too much and spoil the answer!

Hint 1: All words sound like names of food.

All words sound like names of food. Hint 2: Some of them look like misspellings of food names.

Some of them look like misspellings of food names. Hint 3: Two of them are direct references to meat.

All answers of NYT Sounds delicious Strands (May 25)

The May 25 words in their right placements. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The answers to today’s Strands are:

HOMOPHONES (Spangram)

MEET

LEAK

TIME

PAIR

STAKE

SERIAL

CHILLY

MOOSE

You can play a new Strands game tomorrow at midnight in your timezone, when the board resets.

