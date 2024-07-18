Total stranger, in slang NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

The NYT Crossword puzzle today certainly has some unusual clues, and “Total stranger, in slang,” is one of them. I’m neither hip nor keep up with all the latest phrases, so I knew this would be bewildering no matter how I sliced it. And I was right.

This clue is for 7-Across in the July 18 NYT mini crossword puzzle. After figuring out the answer, the only word I have to describe it is “cooked.” If you’re struggling with the clue, don’t worry—it’s bizarre, but I’ll help you solve it.

‘Total stranger, in slang’ July 18 NYT Mini Crossword hints and answer

I prefer to call them the unknowns. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NYT.

Hint 1: It ends in an "O."

Hint 2: It can also be used to describe someone odd.

Hint 3: It can be a noun and an adjective.

Hint 4: Its anagram is "Andor" (this is the title of a Star Wars TV series).

Spoiler Alert: If you still need to solve the clue, please don’t read any further, as I’ve included the answer below.

The answer to “Total stranger, in slang,” is “RANDO.” Rando is short for random, and calling someone a rando means they’re someone you don’t know, like a rando in the crowd. It can also refer to someone who’s acting suspiciously or oddly.

With “Total stranger, in slang” solved, you can finish the July 18 NYT mini crossword puzzle or view the remaining clues and answers below.

July 18 NYT Mini Crossword puzzle: All clues and answers

Across

1A "Well, that's odd…"— HUH

4A What a D.J is in charge of— MUSIC

6A ___acid (protein building block)— AMINO

7A Total stranger, in slang— RANDO

8A Beef variety for a hamburger—ANGUS

Down

1D Word with nature or pretzel— HUMAN

2D Taking advantage of— USING

3D Like the deities Shiva and Ganesha— HINDU

4D Roony of "The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"— MARA

5D Sounds from a dovecote—COOS

‘Total stranger, in slang’ clue: Difficulty, explained

This clue and the subsequent answer were bizarre (or random, wink wink) because the only time I’ve ever heard someone referred to as a “rando” is in gaming. I’ve never heard anyone outside my gaming circle use the word. So, unless you’re a gamer, are hip, or know people who use this word, it might have taken you by surprise. Because of this and how odd the answer is, I’d give it a difficulty of four out of five to solve.

NYT Mini Crossword puzzle alternatives

The NYT mini crossword puzzle might be the most well-known mini crossword puzzle, but there are others you can play daily from the LA Times and the Washington Post that are just as short and sweet.

After today’s perplexing crossword puzzle, if you want to try something more relaxing, I’d suggest trying Strands (a word search game) or Spelling Bee (making words from “rando” letters).

