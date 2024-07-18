Elden Ring College Football 25 Black Ops 6 News LoL Swarm News
Image Credit: Bethesda
nyt mini crossword beef variety for a hamburger
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Beef variety for a hamburger NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Getting hungry now.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Published: Jul 18, 2024 05:59 am

As a meat lover, the “Beef variety for a hamburger” NYT Mini Crossword clue is right up my street, and I’ve cooked up some tasty hints and clues to help you out.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a carnivore, vegan, or a vegetarian; everyone loves a good burger! If the succulent arts of meat sway you, you’re naturally inclined to know the answer to “Beef variety for a hamburger.”

Beef variety for a hamburger NYT July 18 Crossword solution

beef variety for a hamburger nyt mini crossword clue
This clue has got buns, hun. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: Could easily be a Scottish name.
  • Hint 2: Can be preceded by “Aberdeen.”  
  • Hint 3: _____ Young — AC/DC.
  • Hint 4: It begins with an “A.”

With all the clues presented to you, I’ll go one step further and unveil the final answer.

ANGUS” is your fun clue to solve eight across in today’s NYT Mini Crossword. One of many different types of beef, Angus is a Scottish-based beef commonly used for burgers.

Shock and horror: Angus beef is associated with Scottish cattle, particularly those in Angus, Scotland—I know, I’m as shocked as you are.

Every July 18 NYT Mini Crossword answer

Across

  • 1A “Well, that’s odd …” — HUH
  • 4A What a D.J. is in charge of — MUSIC
  • 6A ___ acid (protein building block) — AMINO
  • 7A Total stranger, in slang — RANDO
  • 8A Beef variety for a hamburger — ANGUS

Down

July 18 NYT Crossword ‘Beef variety for a hamburger’ clue difficulty, explained

Sound the alarm, raise the flag, and prepare for war—I’m giving this clue a one out of five on the NYT crossword clue difficulty scale we like to use. Types of beef are well known—especially when it comes to burgers—and once you’ve tried Wagyu and Steak as answers, it only leaves the obvious one left—Angus. Failing that, solving the other clues practically reveals this for you.

How to play more crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

Go on, go and grab yourself a snack after inputting the clue and solving the rest of the brainteaser. Once you have, give the LA Times crossword a go, take on the beast that is it the Washington Post puzzle, and make child’s play out of Strands and Spelling Bee.

