Thin and graceful NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Today’s NYT Crossword puzzle features the clue “thin and graceful.” Plenty of things in this world could be dubbed thin and graceful, and there are synonyms for being thin and graceful. So, knowing which of these routes to take to solve this clue is a struggle.

This clue “Thin and graceful” from the July 16 NYT mini crossword puzzle is confusing because there are endless possibilities of what could be thin and graceful or other words that mean thin and graceful. It’s a head-scratcher.

‘Thin and graceful’ NYT Mini Crossword clues and answer

A hard clue to solve. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NYT

If you still can’t solve this clue, don’t worry—I’ve included the answer below.

The answer to “Thin and graceful” is “LITHE.” Lithe is an adjective, and according to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, it means to be easily bent or flexed or characterized by easy flexibility and gracefulness.

With 6A solved, you can now move on to completing the rest of the July 16 NYT mini crossword puzzle a bit quicker. But if there are any others you need help with in today’s crossword, I’ve included all the clues and answers below.

All July 16 NYT Crossword puzzle clues and answers

Across

1A Loud sound of a cymbal— CRASH

Loud sound of a cymbal— 6A Thin and graceful— LITHE

Thin and graceful— 7A Decorate (with)— ADORN

Decorate (with)— 8A Country in the Arab League— YEMEN

Country in the Arab League— 9A Shading of blue for a nursery’s ceiling, maybe—SKY

Down

1D Potter’s material— CLAY

Potter’s material— 2D ___ cymbal (drum kit part)— RIDE

___ cymbal (drum kit part)— 3D What’s the matter with them?— ATOMS

What’s the matter with them?— 4D Ogre who asks, “What are you doing in my swamp?!”— SHREK

Ogre who asks, “What are you doing in my swamp?!”— 5D ___ Penny, rhyming children’s story character—HENNY

Difficulty level of the ‘thin and graceful’ clue

I found this clue to be one of the most challenging crossword clues yet because I wasn’t sure if it was referring to someone thin and graceful, like a dancer, or a synonym for thin and graceful, such as nimble or svelte. Although it wasn’t the most challenging clue ever, it certainly deserves a four out of five on the difficulty scale.

Play these word games after the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle.

If you’re sad that you’ve finished the NYT mini crossword, don’t worry because you can enjoy more mini crosswords from the LA Times or the Washington Post. They’re fun and quick and offer a good challenge. If you want to experience classic puzzle book nostalgia, try the Spelling Bee and Strands games. They’re sure to stretch your creative muscles.

