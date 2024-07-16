The Arab League is one of the lesser known in the world, but a spotlight is being shone on it thanks to July 16’s NYT Crossword, which asks you to name a “Country in the Arab League.”

The NYT Crossword is a daily word game that offers a quick, to-the-point crossword puzzle that can be completed in a few minutes. It’s never simple, though, especially thanks to clues such as “Country in the Arab League.”

‘Country in the Arab League’ NYT July 16 Crossword solution

Eight across. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: One of its letters repeats.

One of its letters repeats. Hint 2: It doesn’t quite have “man” in the name.

It doesn’t quite have “man” in the name. Hint 3: Chandler Bing reluctantly has to go here.

Chandler Bing reluctantly has to go here. Hint 4: It begins with a “Y.”

Four clues are in the bag, which means I’m all out, and the answer is mere seconds away.

If you’re struggling with this country, I can tell you the answer to eight across is “YEMEN.” It’s one of the 22 members currently comprising the Arab League—an organization catering to Arab-specific and speaking countries designed with the members’ best interests at heart.

In popular culture, Friends character Chandler Bing—played by the sadly deceased Matthew Perry—has to move to Yemen to escape his relationship with Janice. It’s an iconic moment living long in the memory—as does Perry’s legacy.

All July 16 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

1A Loud sound of a cymbal — CRASH

Loud sound of a cymbal — 6A Thin and graceful — LITHE

Thin and graceful — 7A Decorate (with) — ADORN

Decorate (with) — 8A Country in the Arab League — YEMEN

Country in the Arab League — 9A Shade of blue for a nursery’s ceiling, maybe — SKY

Down

1D Potter’s material — CLAY

Potter’s material — 2D ___ cymbal (drum kit part) — RIDE

___ cymbal (drum kit part) — 3D What’s the matter with them? — ATOMS

What’s the matter with them? — 4D Ogre who asks “What are you doing in my swamp?!” — SHREK

Ogre who asks “What are you doing in my swamp?!” — 5D ___ Penny, rhyming children’s story character — HENNY

Difficulty of July 16 NYT country in the Arab League, explained

My first thought was the clue had something to do with the Saudi Pro League—the highest level of Saudi Arabian domestic football. I quickly realized this wasn’t the case, and using my answers for one down and two down, Yemen seemed like a good bet. I’ll put this somewhere between a three and a four for difficulty—we can bend our own rules sometimes!

