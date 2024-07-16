Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
country in the arab league puzzle in nyt mini
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Word Games

Country in the Arab League NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

How's your Geography?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|

Published: Jul 16, 2024 04:54 am

The Arab League is one of the lesser known in the world, but a spotlight is being shone on it thanks to July 16’s NYT Crossword, which asks you to name a “Country in the Arab League.”

Recommended Videos

The NYT Crossword is a daily word game that offers a quick, to-the-point crossword puzzle that can be completed in a few minutes. It’s never simple, though, especially thanks to clues such as “Country in the Arab League.”

‘Country in the Arab League’ NYT July 16 Crossword solution

crossword clue for country in the arab league in nyt mini
Eight across. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Hint 1: One of its letters repeats.
  • Hint 2: It doesn’t quite have “man” in the name.
  • Hint 3: Chandler Bing reluctantly has to go here.
  • Hint 4: It begins with a “Y.”

Four clues are in the bag, which means I’m all out, and the answer is mere seconds away.

If you’re struggling with this country, I can tell you the answer to eight across is “YEMEN.” It’s one of the 22 members currently comprising the Arab League—an organization catering to Arab-specific and speaking countries designed with the members’ best interests at heart.

In popular culture, Friends character Chandler Bing—played by the sadly deceased Matthew Perry—has to move to Yemen to escape his relationship with Janice. It’s an iconic moment living long in the memory—as does Perry’s legacy.

All July 16 NYT Mini Crossword answers

Across

  • 1A Loud sound of a cymbal — CRASH
  • 6A Thin and graceful — LITHE
  • 7A Decorate (with) — ADORN
  • 8A Country in the Arab League — YEMEN
  • 9A Shade of blue for a nursery’s ceiling, maybe — SKY

Down

  • 1D Potter’s material — CLAY
  • 2D ___ cymbal (drum kit part) — RIDE
  • 3D What’s the matter with them? — ATOMS
  • 4D Ogre who asks “What are you doing in my swamp?!” — SHREK
  • 5D ___ Penny, rhyming children’s story character — HENNY

Difficulty of July 16 NYT country in the Arab League, explained

My first thought was the clue had something to do with the Saudi Pro League—the highest level of Saudi Arabian domestic football. I quickly realized this wasn’t the case, and using my answers for one down and two down, Yemen seemed like a good bet. I’ll put this somewhere between a three and a four for difficulty—we can bend our own rules sometimes!

More crosswords and puzzles like NYT Mini, explained

The NYT Mini Crossword is not the only source of free puzzle games online. The LA Times and Washington Post offer equally compelling free word games, as do Strands and Spelling Bee. Check them all out.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.