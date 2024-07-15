Symbol of the Olympics NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

The Olympics is one of the most significant events globally, with so many symbols that represent it all around the globe—which is why the NYT Crossword today may seem impossible.

The clue for the July 15 crossword, “Symbol of the Olympics,” could mean anything from what’s shown on the flag or a more liberal symbol, like world peace. But if you’ve ever watched the Olympics, there’s one symbol that shines brighter than the others.

‘Symbol of the Olympics’ NYT Mini Crossword clues and answer

You need a symbol with five letters. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NYT

Hint 1: It begins with a “T.”

It begins with a “T.” Hint 2: It can be lit.

It can be lit. Hint 3: The Statue of Liberty has one as well.

The Statue of Liberty has one as well. Hint 4: There is a relay using it before the Olympics.

Are you still struggling? Don’t worry; I’ve popped the answer to today’s crossword puzzle below.

The solution to “Symbol of the Olympics” is “TORCH.” The Olympic Torch is one of the most well-known symbols of the Olympics, and at every Olympics, the Torch is designed with elements that represent the host country. Now that you’ve solved the Symbol of the Olympics, this will make solving the rest of the crossword much easier. I’ve included the clues and answers for the crossword below, if you’re having any trouble solving them.

All clues and answers for the July 15 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

1A School org. for moms and dads— PTA

School org. for moms and dads— 4A Polymath extraordinaire Sir ___ Newton— ISAAC

Polymath extraordinaire Sir ___ Newton— 6A Symbol of the Olympics— TORCH

Symbol of the Olympics— 7A Stale and overused, as a saying— TRITE

Stale and overused, as a saying— 8A “Absolutely!”—YES

Down

1D Site of the 2024 Summer Olympics— PARIS

Site of the 2024 Summer Olympics— 2D Good social skill— TACT

Good social skill— 3D Really feel a rigorous workout— ACHE

Really feel a rigorous workout— 4D ___-bitty— ITTY

___-bitty— 5D Really feeling a rigorous workout—SORE

How difficult is the Symbol of the Olympics to solve

When I read this clue, the Symbol of the Olympics, I immediately thought of the five Olympic rings as they are one of the most prominent and easily recognized symbols. So, I plugged it in, only to realize it was wrong and that the answer was Torch. In terms of difficulty, I’d give it a four out of five, purely because there are many symbols that represent the Olympics so actually narrowing it down took a little bit of work.

The best word games to play after solving the NYT Mini Crossword puzzle

With your NYY mini crossword puzzle out of the way, there are many other mini crossword puzzles you could try, like the one from the LA Times or the Washington Post. Both are small enough that it will take you only a little while to complete but are challenging enough that some clues might have you searching for answers.

If you want to stretch your creative language muscles, play Spelling Bee or Strands. These games require you to make words from letters or find words amongst a series of letters, and they’re very reminiscent of puzzles found in classic puzzle books.

