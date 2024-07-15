Good social skill NYT Crossword clue hints and answers

Good social skills are key to communicating and interacting with others, and this clue in today’s NYT Crossword puzzle has infinite possibilities.

The July 15 crossword clue “Good social skill” is a real doozy because interpersonal or soft skills can range from understanding facial cues to working well with others. This clue references a teachable skill we should all be versed in.

‘Good social skill’ NYT Mini Crossword clues and answer

It’s a four-letter word. Screenshot by Dot Esports via NYT

Hint 1: The opposite of this refers to being blunt.

The opposite of this refers to being blunt. Hint 2: You do this to ensure you don’t hurt others with difficult feedback.

You do this to ensure you don’t hurt others with difficult feedback. Hint 3: Active listening is the most crucial element here.

Active listening is the most crucial element here. Hint 4: It starts with a “T.”

If you’re still trying to figure out what “Good social skill” refers to in today’s crossword, please don’t read on, as I’ve included the answer below.

The answer to “Good social skill” is “TACT.” According to the Cambridge Dictionary, Tact means to do or say the right thing without making anyone angry or unhappy. Having this social skill means you can put aside your emotions and deal with difficult situations so that you won’t offend the other party. It’s an essential skill to have both in business and your relationships.

Now you know the answer to 2D, you can complete the rest of today’s mini crossword puzzle. If you’re in a pickle, I’ve popped all the clues and answers below.

All hints and answers for the July 15 NYT Crossword puzzle

Across

1A School org. for moms and dads— PTA

School org. for moms and dads— 4A Polymath extraordinaire Sir ___ Newton— ISAAC

Polymath extraordinaire Sir ___ Newton— 6A Symbol of the Olympics— TORCH

Symbol of the Olympics— 7A Stale and overused, as a saying— TRITE

Stale and overused, as a saying— 8A “Absolutely!”—YES

Down

1D Site of the 2024 Summer Olympics— PARIS

Site of the 2024 Summer Olympics— 2D Good social skill— TACT

Good social skill— 3D Really feel a rigorous workout— ACHE

Really feel a rigorous workout— 4D ___-bitty— ITTY

___-bitty— 5D Really feeling a rigorous workout—SORE

Good social skill clue difficulty

There are a plethora of good social skills people should have in their arsenal for improving and maintaining relationships. However, tact isn’t the first one I thought of, and it stumped me for a while because I was thinking of being kind or actively listening.

It wasn’t until I eventually solved 1A,4A, and 6A that I realized the answer, and I’m certain I wasn’t the only one puzzled by this clue today. So, I’d give today’s “Good social skill” clue a four out of five. It was solvable, but not right away.

