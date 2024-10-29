‘Sorry, too busy!’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Have you ever had to skip an important event due to excessive pressure at work? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue, “Sorry, too busy,” asks you to find a concise way to turn down invitations using text messages.

Recommended Videos

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues have you scratching your head, you can easily solve the puzzle with our hints and answers.

“Sorry, too busy!” NYT Oct. 29 Mini Crossword hints and answer

Too occupied. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: You’d say the answer quickly, usually in response to an invitation or a request when you’re unavailable.

You’d say the answer quickly, usually in response to an invitation or a request when you’re unavailable. Hint 2: The four-letter solution combines two words you would use in text messages to say no to someone.

The four-letter solution combines two words you would use in text messages to say no to someone. Hint 3: It starts with the letter “I.”

It starts with the letter “I.” Hint 4: The solution is an alternative to saying “I’m swamped” to somebody.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to six across in the Oct. 29 New York Times Mini Crossword is “ICANT.” The clue “Sorry, too busy” depicts a scenario where you’d hastily tell someone that you can’t make it to their invitation, and “I can’t” fits perfectly as a short and crisp answer that retains the original meaning of the clue.

DID YOU KNOW? In internet culture, “I can’t even” is an exaggerated phrase used when something is so overwhelming (either in a good or bad way) that people don’t know how to react. It’s often paired with memes, gifs, or images for comedic effect.

‘Sorry, too busy!’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

The clue was fairly simple to solve as it asks you directly what you’d say if you’re too busy with something. You’d naturally say I can’t make it, which you can further shorten into “I can’t” to disappoint your friends by rejecting their offer for a meetup or other plans.

It’s relatively easy to solve, but it might be tough if you don’t understand the clue. So, I’d give it a three out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 29) answers

Across

1A Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism — LOTUS

Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism 6A “Sorry, too busy!” — I CANT

“Sorry, too busy!” 7A Backyard border — FENCE

Backyard border 8A Bird known for its sharp eyesight — EAGLE

Bird known for its sharp eyesight 9A Songwriter Gallagher of Oasis — NOEL

Down

1D Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” — LIFE

Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” 2D Home to the first animals on Earth — OCEAN

Home to the first animals on Earth 3D Dance that originated in Buenos Aires — TANGO

Dance that originated in Buenos Aires 4D Mother’s brother — UNCLE

Mother’s brother 5D Buns of ___ (classic workout video) — STEEL

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games are giving you a workout, you can refine your skills with the LA Times and Washington Post crosswords. However, you can try the Strands and Spelling Bee to expand your vocabulary in a fun way.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy