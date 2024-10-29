‘Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Are you familiar with different varieties of flowers that are sacred in some religions? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism,” tests your knowledge to decipher a flower that grows in mud but holds immense importance in South Asia.

If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are testing your wits, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the puzzle.

“Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism” NYT Oct. 29 Mini Crossword hints and answer

This flower can overcome adverse conditions and blossom beautifully. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hint 1: The answer is a popular position in yoga and meditation practices.

Hint 3: It starts with the letter "L."

Hint 4: The solution is also the name of one of the VALORANT maps, which is inspired by India.

Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.

The answer to one across in the Oct. 29 New York Times Mini Crossword is “LOTUS.” In both the religions of Hinduism and Buddhism, the flower lotus represents rebirth and spiritual awakening because it grows from the mud yet remains unstained, symbolizing purity, feminism, enlightenment, and overcoming challenges.

DID YOU KNOW? The lotus has leaves coated with a waxy layer that repels water, keeping it clean and dry. This phenomenon is called the ‘lotus effect.’

‘Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating

Lotus has a special place in Hindu and Buddhist mythology and for me, it was a no-brainer start to solving today’s NYT Mini Crossword. However, if you’re not familiar with Indian mythology or Buddhism then you might find it difficult to find the flower’s name to solve the clue. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.

NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 29) answers

Across

1A Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism — LOTUS

Down

1D Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” — LIFE

How to play other word games like the NYT Mini Crossword

If the NYT Mini Crossword word games make your brain ache, you can turn to the LA Times and Washington Post for a refreshing challenge. However, you can also try your hand at Strands and Spelling Bee for something different than regular crosswords.

