‘Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism’ NYT Mini Crossword puzzle clue answer and hints

Are you familiar with different varieties of flowers that are sacred in some religions? Today’s NYT Mini Crossword clue “Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism,” tests your knowledge to decipher a flower that grows in mud but holds immense importance in South Asia.
If today’s NYT Mini Crossword clues are testing your wits, you can use our hints and answers to breeze through the puzzle.
“Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism” NYT Oct. 29 Mini Crossword hints and answer
- Hint 1: The answer is a popular position in yoga and meditation practices.
- Hint 2: The five-letter solution is the national flower of India and Vietnam.
- Hint 3: It starts with the letter “L.”
- Hint 4: The solution is also the name of one of the VALORANT maps, which is inspired by India.
Let’s jump in and reveal the answer.
The answer to one across in the Oct. 29 New York Times Mini Crossword is “LOTUS.” In both the religions of Hinduism and Buddhism, the flower lotus represents rebirth and spiritual awakening because it grows from the mud yet remains unstained, symbolizing purity, feminism, enlightenment, and overcoming challenges.
The lotus has leaves coated with a waxy layer that repels water, keeping it clean and dry. This phenomenon is called the ‘lotus effect.’
‘Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism’ NYT Mini Crossword difficulty rating
Lotus has a special place in Hindu and Buddhist mythology and for me, it was a no-brainer start to solving today’s NYT Mini Crossword. However, if you’re not familiar with Indian mythology or Buddhism then you might find it difficult to find the flower’s name to solve the clue. So, I’d give it a four out of five for difficulty.
NYT Mini Crossword (Oct. 29) answers
Across
- 1A Sacred flower in Hinduism and Buddhism — LOTUS
- 6A “Sorry, too busy!” — I CANT
- 7A Backyard border — FENCE
- 8A Bird known for its sharp eyesight — EAGLE
- 9A Songwriter Gallagher of Oasis — NOEL
Down
- 1D Board game with a choice to “Start Career” or “Start College” — LIFE
- 2D Home to the first animals on Earth — OCEAN
- 3D Dance that originated in Buenos Aires — TANGO
- 4D Mother’s brother — UNCLE
- 5D Buns of ___ (classic workout video) — STEEL
Published: Oct 29, 2024 04:54 am